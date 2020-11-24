Quantcast
‘Bootlicker’ Marco Rubio smacked down for attacking Biden’s cabinet picks as ‘caretakers of America’s decline’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Marco Rubio (AFP Photo/Rhona Wise)

‘So much racism’

Acting Senate Intelligence Chairman Marco Rubio suggested he will vote against all of the cabinet picks President-elect Joe Biden announced on Monday. The Florida Republican, an expected 2024 presidential hopeful, appeared especially disturbed by the educational backgrounds, and some are saying the racial and ethnic backgrounds, of Biden’s diverse and experienced team.

