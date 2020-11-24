‘Bootlicker’ Marco Rubio smacked down for attacking Biden’s cabinet picks as ‘caretakers of America’s decline’

‘So much racism’

Acting Senate Intelligence Chairman Marco Rubio suggested he will vote against all of the cabinet picks President-elect Joe Biden announced on Monday. The Florida Republican, an expected 2024 presidential hopeful, appeared especially disturbed by the educational backgrounds, and some are saying the racial and ethnic backgrounds, of Biden’s diverse and experienced team.

“Biden’s cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools,have strong resumes,attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America’s decline,” Rubio tweeted (lack of proper spacing and punctuation are original to his tweet.) “I support American greatness And I have no interest in returning to the ‘normal’ that left us dependent on China”

Rubio was immediately met with tremendous push back, including many who pointed to Trump’s cabinet members’ Ivy League pedigrees.

Trump — UPenn

Pompeo — Harvard Law

Mnuchin — Yale

Esper — Harvard

Barr — Columbia

Ross — Yale + Harvard

Acosta — Harvard

Azar — Dartmouth + Yale Law

Carson — Yale

Chao — Harvard

Navarro — Harvard https://t.co/DnJ7mLIxuK — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 24, 2020

Is Rubio arguing that in order to achieve “American greatness” our public servants must avoid top colleges, have weak resumes, avoid working or meeting colleagues, and be mean? https://t.co/cjkVJPE6L0 — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) November 24, 2020

This is the dumbest fucking thing he’s ever tweeted, which means it’s the dumbest fucking thing anyone has ever tweeted. https://t.co/KTpXootLzq — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 24, 2020

Six of President Trump’s cabinet members went to Ivy League schools. Jared Kushner’s father donated $2.5 million to Harvard to help his son get into the university. https://t.co/86BtOAXWPZ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 24, 2020

if you really feel this way you shouldn’t tweet so much from your Chinese-manufactured iPad https://t.co/E9hvE60YeU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 24, 2020

Really? How about the “real” Cuban immigrant in the cabinet. Ali Mayorkis went to UC Berkeley, a public school, and Loyola Marymount Law, a Catholic school. No Ivy League there. Plus he was actually born in Cuba, not like some fake Cuban poser. https://t.co/BcBWYltNSH — DCGomez (@AllThingsNatSec) November 24, 2020

Don Trump (1) relinquished our soft-power around the world, both trade & diplomacy, allowing China to capitalize on the vacuum (2) started & got crushed in a trade war with China, further enhancing their power over US (and costs US billions). Sorry, what was your point senator? — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 24, 2020

The relevance of your utterances is zero. You’ve shown yourself for who you are. It’s you, as the bootlicker you are, who are leading America’s decline. You promote incompetence because it is all you know. You are weak and you worship a loser. https://t.co/h2NLQyKRf4 — Key to DC (@KeytoDC) November 24, 2020

Smart, committed people come from everywhere. This concern from @marcorubio is fake. But if we’re going to play this game, here are some other people with Ivy League degrees:@HawleyMO@tedcruz@TomCottonAR@EliseStefanik @BenSasse @realDonaldTrump

and Leonard Leo. — Sam Wang (@SamWangPhD) November 24, 2020

Donald Trump just spent four years turbo charging American decline with Rubio’s full support. The people who have to clean up that mess don’t really need the lecture on American greatness https://t.co/cEoZN3KllM — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 24, 2020

Trump’s cabinet picks were reality show clowns who put decline into overdrive. You’re not going to escape your culpability in Trumpism. — Conor Rogers 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🇮🇪🏴‍☠️ (@conorjrogers) November 24, 2020

So much racism packed into Marco https://t.co/hhw7yiVMZi — melissa “cancel student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) November 24, 2020

Trump’s pick for Energy Secretary was a contestant on Dancing with the fucking Stars, man. https://t.co/3boXS4AjoT — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 24, 2020

Public management professor here: I realize Marco’s goal is to try to express populist views, but competence and experience matter. The Trump admin has been a disaster for the quality of public services. https://t.co/aJIZ10tXkC pic.twitter.com/Rl8txPj3Uh — Don “Big Chooch” Moynihan (@donmoyn) November 24, 2020

Of course @marcorubio ignores Linda Thomas-Greenfield (LSU and Wisconsin). I wonder why. https://t.co/9hT4ElP8SU — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 24, 2020

Disingenuous and egregiously wrong take from a man who specializes in being disingenuous and egregiously wrong all the time. American “greatness” of the type Trump (and Rubio) were peddling would have turned the US first into an autocracy and then, shortly after, a failed state. https://t.co/kiEKwuVi0E — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 24, 2020

Tell me again how social resentment isn’t the defining emotion of the GOP https://t.co/fxIlpFYvhC — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 24, 2020

Donald trumps cabinet had a combined net worth of 3.2 billion dollars. https://t.co/uDNOZX2Fd1 — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 24, 2020

Now do your colleagues: Josh Hawley (Stanford, Yale Law, Supreme Court clerk) Ted Cruz (Princeton, Harvard Law) Tom Cotton (Harvard, Harvard Law)https://t.co/zR45F3y9eV — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) November 24, 2020

“American greatness” here defined as the unchecked spread of a deadly pandemic disease, rampant governmental corruption, systemic racism in policing and elsewhere, white supremacists marching in the streets, and a president who cares more about golfing than he does health care. https://t.co/aQ4NOaXOeL — Travis Mason-Bushman (@polarscribe) November 24, 2020