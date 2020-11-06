Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro ready to move beyond ally Trump: ‘He’s not the most important man in the world’

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a major international ally of President Donald Trump, seems to already be looking at the president in the rearview mirror.

Brazilian publication Estado reports that Bolsonaro indicated on Friday that the Brazilian government will continue pursuing its own aims even without a sympathetic Trump in the White House.

“Trump’s not the most important person in the world,” Bolsonaro said, according to Estado. “The most important person is God. Humility must be present among us.”

He also detailed that he expects little to change regarding Brazil’s relationship with the United States.

“Brazil’s moment is still difficult,” he said. “We are watching foreign policy. We have our preferences and what happens outside matters for each of us inside.”