‘Bully’ Trump leveled by Dem lawmaker: He’s a ‘sore loser’ who needs to get over losing to Biden

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) tore into President Donald Trump for his ongoing refusal to accept the will of the American people.

“Congressman, let me turn back to you. Have you talked to any of your colleagues in the House?” asked anchor Tiffany Cross. “What role will Republicans in the House play in making the American people accept that, particularly Donald Trump’s base?

“Well, you know, Donald Trump is a bully, and he’s completely bullied the Republicans in the House and the Senate to the point that they are virtually silent as this process is going on,” said Thompson. “For as long as we can remember, this process of intelligence briefings and other things is the standard procedure by which transfer of power occurs. So, for, again, Donald trump to try to impact this process doesn’t make sense. It absolutely puts us at risk. But I can assure you, the professionals in the intelligence community will do all they can to protect us from Donald Trump and his tantrums, because, clearly, we are a better country than that.”

“At the end of the day, things go on, I get briefings,” said Thompson. “Other members of Congress get briefings as to what’s going on. And thank goodness we have a new leader coming on. This is a bump along the way to stability in government, and Donald Trump, clearly, is just upset at losing. He is a sore loser, and he needs to get over it. The people have spoken.”

