‘Bunker mentality’: Trump is considering canceling his Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago

Published

10 mins ago

on

Donald Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. White House Photo by Tia Dufour.

President Donald Trump is considering cancelling his Thanksgiving plans, CNN reported Tuesday.

White House officials had expected Trump to visit his Florida resort, but the leader of the free world has been in a dour mood after losing the presidential race to Joe Biden.

In the lead-up to election day, Trump pontificated about how humiliated he would be were he to lose the race to Biden, suggesting he might be so embarrassed he would have to leave the country.

Pentagon officials may ignore Trump’s election tantrum and meet unofficially with Biden’s team: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

This Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden named a group of key staffers for his future administration as the standoff with the Trump administration over the transfer of power continues.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the standoff has prompted some U.S. national-security officials to suggest unofficially meeting at off-site locations with members of Biden’s team.

"Some officials at the Pentagon said they would be willing to meet off site with members of the Biden team should the standoff extend into December," WSJ reports. "These officials said that waiting past mid-December and into the holiday season wouldn’t give the incoming team enough time to learn about jobs that could affect the safety of deployed U.S. service members."

‘Just disgraceful’: Rudy Giuliani ripped in court for living in a ‘fantasy world’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani had a tough day on Tuesday in his quest to have President Donald Trump remain in office despite losing the 2020 presidential race.

Giuliani was in federal court in Pennsylvania on Tuesday and during a break in the hearing learned the Trump campaign had lost their lawsuit at the Keystone State's Supreme Court.

"Mark Aronchick, a lawyer for the Allegheny County Board of Elections, is furious with Giuliani. He says he's living in a 'fantasy world' and his allegations about election officials being in a 'mafia' are 'disgraceful,'" LA Times correspondent Chris Megerian reported Tuesday.

Trump loses big in Pennsylvania as his post-election litigation flounders

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump suffered yet another court defeat on Tuesday when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected his campaign's claim that elections observers were not close enough to the ballot counting.

"700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution, we win the State of Pennsylvania," Trump falsely claimed on Twitter on Friday.

The court did not agree with Trump's constitutional interpretation.

