‘Bunker mentality’: Trump is considering canceling his Thanksgiving trip to Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump is considering cancelling his Thanksgiving plans, CNN reported Tuesday.

White House officials had expected Trump to visit his Florida resort, but the leader of the free world has been in a dour mood after losing the presidential race to Joe Biden.

In the lead-up to election day, Trump pontificated about how humiliated he would be were he to lose the race to Biden, suggesting he might be so embarrassed he would have to leave the country.

Hey … almost a month since Pres. Trump said he may have to leave the country if he lost. pic.twitter.com/1yv3uCfjEQ — The Recount (@therecount) November 14, 2020