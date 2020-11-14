Quantcast
BUSTED: Judge rules Chad Wolf was illegally impersonating the acting Secretary of Homeland Security

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump welcomes Department of Homeland Security Undersecretary Chad Wolf to the Oval Office for Wolf’s ceremonial swearing-in Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis handed down a major ruling against the Trump administration on Saturday.

“A federal judge in New York City on Saturday said Chad Wolf has not been acting lawfully as the chief of Homeland Security and that, as such, his suspension of protections for a class of migrants brought to the United States illegally as children is invalid,” NBC News reports. “The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that the Trump administration wrongly tried to shut down protections under the Obama-era legislation known as DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. On July 28, Wolf nonetheless suspended DACA pending review.”

The judge ruled “Wolf was not lawfully serving as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security under the HSA [Homeland Security Act]…”


