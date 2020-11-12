BUSTED: Voter fraud ‘witness’ admits in court that his business partner is the Trump campaign’s lawyer
As the Trump campaign continues to pursue court challenges after losing the 2020 president election, a fascinating scene unfolded in Arizona.
The hearing was covered by court reporter Adam Klasfeld of Law and Crime.
The afternoon session of Trump's Maricopa County Arizona election hearing is about to begin.
Follow the live feed here.
Previously: "Trump Campaign Lawyer Admits to Judge: Our Search for Evidence of Fraud Produced Obvious Lies and ‘Spam’" https://t.co/iIy9SIIaxL @lawcrimenews
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 12, 2020
After multiple witnesses were unable to substantiate allegations of election fraud, Trump campaign attorney Zack Alcyone called witness Kory Langhofer — who was forced to admit under cross-examination that the two are business partners.
Pictured on the left:
The Trump campaign's previous witness in today's Arizona proceedings.
Pictured on the right:
The Trump campaign's lawyer in Arizona's proceedings.
Their business website: https://t.co/q7cuEtyvQy pic.twitter.com/wIZlEAnlZK
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 12, 2020
2020 Election
Top cybersecurity agency demolishes Trump campaign conspiracy theories about the vote count
On Thursday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a statement on the 2020 election, directly contradicting President Donald Trump's efforts to delegitimize the results.
"The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history," said the statement. "Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result ... There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised."
"While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation in the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too," continued the statement.
2020 Election
GOP House leader refuses to acknowledge Biden victory: I ‘don’t know if he’ll be president’
On Thursday, according to CNN's Jake Tapper, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is refusing to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential election, saying that he doesn't "know" whether Biden will be president next year.
Latest insanity from Hill Republicans: House @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy says about President-elect @JoeBiden -- I "don't know if he'll be president January 20."
2020 Election
Kelly Loeffler goes on the attack against Rev. Warnock — after using him for a photo-op
Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is already attacking Reverend Raphael Warnock for being "the most radical candidate in America." She has gone off on a series of hyperbolic rants calling him anti-Semitic and linking him to racist attacks on other Black pastors.
But Rev. Warnock hasn't been a problem for Loeffler until this election. After being appointed to Sen. Johnny Isakson's (R-GA) seat after his retirement, Loeffler begged to sit with Rev. Warnock at his church.
https://twitter.com/sillyauntie/status/1327009765122338823