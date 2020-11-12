BUSTED: Voter fraud ‘witness’ admits in court that his business partner is the Trump campaign’s lawyer

As the Trump campaign continues to pursue court challenges after losing the 2020 president election, a fascinating scene unfolded in Arizona.

The hearing was covered by court reporter Adam Klasfeld of Law and Crime.

The afternoon session of Trump's Maricopa County Arizona election hearing is about to begin. Follow the live feed here. Previously: "Trump Campaign Lawyer Admits to Judge: Our Search for Evidence of Fraud Produced Obvious Lies and ‘Spam’" https://t.co/iIy9SIIaxL @lawcrimenews — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) November 12, 2020

After multiple witnesses were unable to substantiate allegations of election fraud, Trump campaign attorney Zack Alcyone called witness Kory Langhofer — who was forced to admit under cross-examination that the two are business partners.