‘Call the police’: Video shows ‘poll watcher’ being denied entry to Philadelphia polling station

An alleged poll watcher was denied entry to a Philadelphia polling location on Tuesday.

Video that was shared on Twitter shows poll workers explaining to the man that he is not allowed to enter the polling place.

“Call the police, do it,” a poll worker tells the man. “After you leave, call the cops.”

“I have a city-wide watcher certificate,” the man who is not wearing a face mask says.

“It’s not for this location,” another poll worker points out.

“This is the city of Philadelphia,” the man argues.

Twitter users responding to the video disagreed about whether the man should have been allowed in the building. Conservative commenters claimed that the incident is evidence of a Democratic plot to “steal” the election.

Watch the video and read some of the tweets below.

A poll watcher in Philly was just wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place#StopTheSteal pic.twitter.com/iJTFtRk0Id — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2020

Don't believe Trump BS about "poll watchers." PA allows one poll watcher per party at each voting location. They don't have access to all locations as this random guy claims. THE LADY DENYING HIM ACCESS IS CORRECT. Facts here: https://t.co/JYCa5QM2ah https://t.co/dflmt2eGZ1 — Rick Newman (@rickjnewman) November 3, 2020

What can we DO about this? Post a phone number and we’ll flood the phone lines. Tweet at PA Board of Elections? Just tell us and we’ll get to work. — Ali Rak (@AliRak8710) November 3, 2020

With a counterfeit certificate?????? That’s not an official poll watcher certificate, and there is a limit to 3 watchers per party. This gentleman is breaking the law by attempting to use this certificate. — Jonathan Sipes (@Customxke) November 3, 2020

The police won't be called because they did nothing wrong. He showed up with a valid poll watcher certificate, but he showed up at the wrong location. They had every right to turn him away. If he was there legally, he would call the police. Mark my words, he won't call. — Iɹou Suoʍɟlɐʞǝ ❄️ (@BeanCounterWife) November 3, 2020

This is worse than third world countries — Waddup (@waddup2020) November 3, 2020

Bad things happen in Philadelphia. — Kennedy 75 🇺🇸 (@Kennedys75) November 3, 2020

Yes in the video they claim it didn't specifically state that site. While he pointing out they are in the city of Philly and it's a city wide certificate…. short version is the minute they blocked him he should have just got on the phone. Why argue. — Digital Wolf (@Digital_Maikal) November 3, 2020

I just checked online and it’s quite clear there are no PHILLY city wide certifications for poll watchers- it’s specific to the polling place. So the “poll watcher” is wrong. Likely Trump campaign simply didn’t do correctly. @JohnFetterman — R Kolb (@rkolb999) November 3, 2020

He is not even wearing a mask. I would not let him in either. — Barbplus1 (@WintschBarbara) November 3, 2020

