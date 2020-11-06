Quantcast
‘Can’t sleep huh?’ Trump ridiculed for 2 am tweet begging Senate Republicans for help as re-election chances fade

1 min ago

- Commentary
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump cried out for Republicans to help his battle against an apparent election loss now that their Senate majority is no longer a lock.

Senate Republicans had largely stayed away from the president’s election results, which appear to favor Joe Biden with just a few electoral votes left on the board, but reliable Trump allies like Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz have rallied to his defense now that both of Georgia’s Senate seats seem headed for a runoff.

“So now the Democrats are working to gain control of the U.S. Senate,” Trump tweeted at 2:04 a.m. EST, “through their actions on John James, David Perdue, and more. Would End the Filibuster, ‘Life’, 2A, and would Pack and Rotate the Court. Presidency becomes even more important. We will win!”

Other social media users noticed the president’s seeming desperation in the middle of the night, while election officials continue counting votes.

