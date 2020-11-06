‘Can’t sleep huh?’ Trump ridiculed for 2 am tweet begging Senate Republicans for help as re-election chances fade

President Donald Trump cried out for Republicans to help his battle against an apparent election loss now that their Senate majority is no longer a lock.

Senate Republicans had largely stayed away from the president’s election results, which appear to favor Joe Biden with just a few electoral votes left on the board, but reliable Trump allies like Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz have rallied to his defense now that both of Georgia’s Senate seats seem headed for a runoff.

“So now the Democrats are working to gain control of the U.S. Senate,” Trump tweeted at 2:04 a.m. EST, “through their actions on John James, David Perdue, and more. Would End the Filibuster, ‘Life’, 2A, and would Pack and Rotate the Court. Presidency becomes even more important. We will win!”

So now the Democrats are working to gain control of the U.S. Senate through their actions on John James, David Perdue, and more. Would End the Filibuster, “Life”, 2A, and would Pack and Rotate the Court. Presidency becomes even more important. We will win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Other social media users noticed the president’s seeming desperation in the middle of the night, while election officials continue counting votes.

can't sleep huh — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) November 6, 2020

Up late packing you bags? — Power to Impeach PAC (@powertoimpeach) November 6, 2020

The American people are ready for you to go. It's that simple. — Heather 🏴‍☠️ (@hka003) November 6, 2020

Trump is going to have a complete MELT DOWN when he sees Biden roll past him in Pennsylvania in a matter of hours. And then Trump is toast! Biden will have >270 and will be the next president of the USA. — MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) November 6, 2020

Give these folks a call, sir. (For you, they may require full payment in advance.)https://t.co/GueHFFaJZZ — Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) November 6, 2020

If you hadn't screwed up so massively the last 4 years you'd have more votes 🤷‍♂️ @Perduesenate is also the same guy who made a million selling off his stock before telling the rest of us about the seriousness of the pandemic. Also probably why he lost 🤷‍♂️ Dont suck = Keep your job — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) November 6, 2020

Bet you wish you would’ve told your Trumpers to vote anyway they could. But you think you’re smart with your Bullshit shenanigans. Incompetent joker. — Trumpdictionary.com (@trumpdictionary) November 6, 2020

It's Really PATHETIC that the ONLY Way @realDonaldTrump

can TRY to Win is to CHEAT America is Sick of his LIES & CHEATING. He's FIRED. — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) November 6, 2020

Do you mean something outrageous like @ossoff ripping Senator Purdue apart? Thoughts and prayers for David Purdue. Cry me a river…pic.twitter.com/HLgUVcdt1e — Walpurga Müller-Schm (@WalpurgaMueller) November 6, 2020

As a President of the USA you need to have a bit more decorum, if you don’t understand the word it means “behaviour in keeping with good taste and propriety”. The whole world is watching you and we are embarrassed for the American people. They don’t deserve this. — Matthew Hatcher (@FPLHatch) November 6, 2020

Believe me, if we could “rig” the presidential elections you never would’ve been elected in the first place! — Dirk Diggler (@Dirk_Digller22) November 6, 2020

