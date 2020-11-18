Capitol officials scold Martha McSally’s staff for not wearing masks in their group goodbye photo

On Wednesday, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), one of the Republican senators to lose re-election and set to depart earlier than other senators due to special election rules, posed for a goodbye photo with her staff in the Capitol following her final speech in the Senate.

Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally takes goodbye photos with staff, after making her final speech in the Senate https://t.co/8nEBAp7JVw pic.twitter.com/9fhqT8NvG1 — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) November 18, 2020

As a final indignity to the departing senator, staff working for the Sergeant at Arms intervened, telling McSally and her staffers to wear masks and observe proper physical distancing.