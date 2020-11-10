Quantcast
Connect with us

Chief Justice John Roberts is over Obamacare: ‘We spent all that time talking about broccoli’

Published

2 hours ago

on

CNN.com reported Tuesday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has had enough of the Affordable Care Act for the rest of his career on the bench.

His message to the parties involved in the latest Obamacare lawsuit was, “stop.”

“Stop asking the justices to do the work of Congress,” CNN reported. “Stop pulling the court into the partisan fracas. And perhaps especially, stop forcing this chief justice to return to the days when, as Roberts said Tuesday, ‘we spent all that time talking about broccoli.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been a dramatic shift in the court since the past Obamacare lawsuit, and it’s a reason that President Donald Trump and his GOP allies have tried to get rid of the law using the court a second time.

The nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat just weeks before an election was something the Republicans pledged never to do.

“But his role as chief justice still gives him a commanding presence and, as demonstrated in his questions to lawyers during the two-hour teleconference hearing, he continues to seek ways to minimize differences and — for now at least — avoid blockbuster rulings,” said CNN. “The cautious, strategic Roberts does not want the court to drive someone else’s policy agenda, for example, by killing Obamacare when Trump and congressional Republicans failed.”

Roberts said about the members of Congress: “I think, frankly, that they wanted the court to do that, but that’s not our job.”

Republicans have been unable to eliminate the Affordable Care Act after ten years of work, in large part because they haven’t been able to craft a replacement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And here, Congress left the rest of the law intact when it lowered the penalty to zero. That seems to be compelling evidence on the question,” said Roberts at one point.

Three other justices who upheld the law in the past asked questions indicated that they would vote to uphold the law again.

“Justice Brett Kavanaugh (a 2018 Trump appointee) said he found ‘a very straightforward case’ for excising the mandate and leaving the rest of the ACA in place,” said CNN. It’s certainly not a decision that President Donald Trump will appreciate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report from CNN.com.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

John Dean blasts ‘GOP quislings’ stand with Trump: ‘All this post-election behavior feels very, very wrong’

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

CNN contributor and former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean wrote a message to his Twitter followers Tuesday evening posing the question, 'Are we witnessing and experiencing a not too quiet coup by Trump and his GOP quislings? Sure seems like it."

Dean continued, "All this post-election behavior feels very very wrong. The mainstream media has been rather soft on its coverage. Although they will be out of work if Trump succeeds."

In his book, Authoritarian Nightmare: Trump and His Followers, Dean "takes a hard look at the social science behind Trump's consistent following despite his cruel and despotic regime. Trump’s authoritarianism must be understood in order to be stopped."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida governor wants to make it legal to shoot people suspected of looting during civil rights protests

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Miami Herald reported that the new proposed "anti-mob" legislation from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) would make it legal to shoot people who are suspected to be looting or involved in "criminal mischief" that poses a threat to a business.

"The proposal would expand the list of 'forcible felonies' under Florida’s self-defense law to justify the use of force against people who engage in criminal mischief that results in the 'interruption or impairment' of a business, and looting, which the draft defines as a burglary within 500 feet of a 'violent or disorderly assembly,'" reported Ana Ceballos and David Ovalle.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Pennsylvania Republicans caught only wearing masks for a photo-op

Published

40 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Pennsylvania State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff was caught with his hand in the proverbial candy jar Tuesday when a photo-op went viral for inconsistencies. One of the photos, shared on Facebook, showed the members responsibly wearing their masks. The other picture, which was also shared on Facevook, but by a different member, showed the same grouping, but this time without their masks.

"I thank my fellow Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus members for entrusting me with another term as House Majority Leader," Benninghoff shared on Facebook. "I also congratulate my fellow House Republican leaders on receiving the faith and confidence of their fellow members as we look to tackle the important issues remaining before us in this session and the next."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE