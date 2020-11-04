Chin-masked man in ‘BBQ and Beer’ tank-top interrupts presser to shout Biden is ‘stealing’ the election
In Las Vegas on Wednesday, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria held a widely-attended press conference to update the public on the counting of ballots.
“Gloria says in an effort to provide transparency, they will be holding daily press conference at 10am until voting counting is done,” Nevada Independent correspondent Jackie Valley reported from the scene.
But then the presser was interrupted by a man in a “BBQ and Beer” tank-top who was improperly wearing a coronavirus mask.
In a clip from the scene posted to Twitter, the man is seen shouting about Joe Biden.
“He’s stealing it,” the man claimed, without offering any evidence to support his contention.
Just a little packed outside the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas. Awaiting a 1 p.m. news briefing with Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria. #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/A02bfcpoOP
— Jackie Valley (@JackieValley) November 4, 2020
Press conference briefly interrupted by a shouting man. pic.twitter.com/CxAumNU6yp
— Jackie Valley (@JackieValley) November 4, 2020
2020 Election
Furious Trump called Rupert Murdoch and screamed about Fox News calling Arizona
Sources are telling Vanity Fair that President Donald Trump is continuing to rage in private about Fox News calling Arizona for former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night.
Fox's numbers crunchers calculated the total votes cast and the division between the two candidates and determined Tuesday night that it wasn't possible for Trump to eke out a win.
Reporter Gabriel Sherman characterized it as "a civil war" between Trump and the network, though civility isn't exactly Trump's tactic.
2020 Election
US formally quits Paris agreement as election hangs in balance
The United States left the Paris accord on Wednesday, becoming the first country to ever withdraw from an international climate change pact as the fate of its presidential election hangs in the balance.
It may prove to be a temporary blip before a Joe Biden administration rejoins the agreement. Otherwise, the global effort to rein in the Earth's warming will have to proceed without the government of the world's second biggest carbon emitter.
Either way depends on the outcome of a knife-edge US vote where both candidates have predicted victory.
Biden has proposed a $1.7 trillion-plan to take the US to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, while President Donald Trump has aggressively championed the fossil fuel industry, questioned the science of climate change and weakened other environmental protections.
2020 Election
Feds warn of fake election results spreading — as Kayleigh McEnany falsely claims Trump won Pennsylvania
The federal government's messages warning Americans against believing fake election results was undermined by the White House on Wednesday.
Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, posted a warning to Twitter and noted they had predicted fake results spreading.
🚨🚨🚨RUMOR CONTROL🚨🚨🚨 We're seeing reports of fake media accounts calling a state - don't fall for it!
We predicted this would happen, check out the https://t.co/rqt4ZrZIzg entry! #Protect2020 pic.twitter.com/AqafRxEHx1