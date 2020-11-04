Chin-masked man in ‘BBQ and Beer’ tank-top interrupts presser to shout Biden is ‘stealing’ the election

In Las Vegas on Wednesday, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria held a widely-attended press conference to update the public on the counting of ballots.

“Gloria says in an effort to provide transparency, they will be holding daily press conference at 10am until voting counting is done,” Nevada Independent correspondent Jackie Valley reported from the scene.

But then the presser was interrupted by a man in a “BBQ and Beer” tank-top who was improperly wearing a coronavirus mask.

In a clip from the scene posted to Twitter, the man is seen shouting about Joe Biden.

“He’s stealing it,” the man claimed, without offering any evidence to support his contention.

Just a little packed outside the Clark County Election Center in North Las Vegas. Awaiting a 1 p.m. news briefing with Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria. #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/A02bfcpoOP — Jackie Valley (@JackieValley) November 4, 2020

