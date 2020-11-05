Chris Wallace hints Fox News could soon call the election for Biden

Speaking on Fox News this Thursday, anchor Chris Wallace said that if Nevada is called for Joe Biden soon, the network could declare Biden the winner of the 2020 election.

“I checked in with our decision desk today and they are not wavering. They said our call on Arizona is right. Puts him at 264,” Wallace said.

Watch the video below:

Chris Wallace addresses the elephant in the room, says that if Nevada gets called for Biden soon then Fox News will call the whole thing for Biden. "I checked in with our decision desk today and they are not wavering. They said our call on Arizona is right. Puts him at 264." pic.twitter.com/4pi8EASrxm — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 5, 2020