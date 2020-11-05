Chris Wallace hints Fox News could soon call the election for Biden
Speaking on Fox News this Thursday, anchor Chris Wallace said that if Nevada is called for Joe Biden soon, the network could declare Biden the winner of the 2020 election.
“I checked in with our decision desk today and they are not wavering. They said our call on Arizona is right. Puts him at 264,” Wallace said.
Chris Wallace addresses the elephant in the room, says that if Nevada gets called for Biden soon then Fox News will call the whole thing for Biden.
Why capitalism was destined to come out on top in the 2020 election
No matter who “won” the U.S. election, what will not change is the capitalist organization of the country’s economy.
The great majority of enterprises will continue to be owned and operated by a small minority of Americans. They will continue to use their positions atop the capitalist system to expand their wealth, “economize their labor costs,” and thereby deepen the United States’ inequalities of wealth and income.
The employer class will continue to use its wealth to buy, control, and shape the nation’s politics to prevent the employee class from challenging their ownership and operation of the economic system. Indeed, for a very long time, they have made sure that (1) only two political parties dominate the government and (2) both enthusiastically commit to preserving and supporting the capitalist system. For capitalism, the question of which party wins matters only to how capitalism will be supported, not whether that support will be a top governmental priority.
Stoking chaos, Trump campaign lies to supporters that it has won Pennsylvania
With Democratic nominee Joe Biden edging closer to a possible electoral victory as the last states move to finalize their results, President Donald Trump emerged from an overnight hiatus from Twitter on Thursday morning by declaring in a 9:12 am ET all-caps message: "STOP THE COUNT!"
While the electoral map maintained by the Associated Press as of this writing shows Biden leading the contest with a 264 to 214 lead over the Republican incumbent—and the key states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina still in play—the Trump campaign was sending false emails to its supporters Thursday morning claiming it had won Pennsylvania, even though his official lead was narrowing as legitimate mail-in ballots continued to be counted, many of which are considered likely to be from Biden voters.
Not ‘a James Bond movie’: GOP ‘kingmaker’ warns Republicans to stop false claims of election fraud
He was known as the "architect" of the George Bush presidency, and to this day some still call him a "kingmaker." And while Democrats have good reason to oppose his practices and political policies, Karl Rove is still a voice of reason among Republicans.
So when the former Bush Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff talks on Fox News or writes in The Wall Street Journal, he's often listened to.
And it's time for the right wing extremists to listen to Rove now.
There is no election fraud, and no vote "stealing," he warns them.
"There are suspicious partisans across the spectrum who believe widespread election fraud is possible," Rove writes at The Wall Street Journal and on his site.