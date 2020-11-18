Quantcast
Connect with us

Chuck Grassley’s COVID infection jeopardizes McConnell’s last round of judicial votes: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

United States Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) speaking at the Night of the Rising Stars in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the COVID diagnosis of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) could complicate efforts by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to force through one last round of right-wing federal judge confirmations.

“At risk are several judicial nominations, threatening to limit McConnell’s transformation of the federal courts under Trump. Grassley’s absence prompted the Senate Judiciary Committee to postpone a business meeting Thursday where several nominations might have been advanced,” reported Mike DeBonis, Seung Min Kim and Karoun Demirjian. “Six federal district judge nominees are awaiting floor votes, and the Judiciary Committee has held a hearing on four Trump judicial nominees beyond that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Already, Grassley’s absence sunk the confirmation of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, a highly controversial nomination due to her support of archaic policies like the gold standard that could constrain monetary policy under the incoming Joe Biden administration. With a handful of Republicans also opposing the nomination, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris provided the deciding vote against Shelton.

“Senate committees can conduct hearings via video conference under the current procedures, but senators still must cast their votes in person on the floor, where mask use is suggested but not required,” said the report. “Republicans also continue to hold in-person, if distanced, lunches multiple times a week inside a large Capitol Hill hearing room; Democrats have conducted their regular meetings by conference call since March.”

The House, meanwhile, allows members to vote by proxy as a COVID safety precaution, but McConnell has not allowed a similar rule in the Senate.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senator profited off stocks in defense contractor while passing legislation to benefit them: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) made a series of well-timed stock trades in a defense contractor, while chairing a subcommittee instrumental to getting favors to them passed in the omnibus Pentagon budget.

"In January 2019, Perdue was named as the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower," reported Sam Brodey. "It was good home-state politics for Perdue: Georgia is home to one of the most important Naval facilities on the East Coast, the Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. And his appointment was seen as a win for the submarine segment of the Navy, with trade publications calling it a 'coup' for submariners."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Chuck Grassley’s COVID infection jeopardizes McConnell’s last round of judicial votes: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the COVID diagnosis of Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) could complicate efforts by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to force through one last round of right-wing federal judge confirmations.

"At risk are several judicial nominations, threatening to limit McConnell’s transformation of the federal courts under Trump. Grassley’s absence prompted the Senate Judiciary Committee to postpone a business meeting Thursday where several nominations might have been advanced," reported Mike DeBonis, Seung Min Kim and Karoun Demirjian. "Six federal district judge nominees are awaiting floor votes, and the Judiciary Committee has held a hearing on four Trump judicial nominees beyond that."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Name me one’: Ex-Trump aide flops after being asked to name a single valid lawsuit from the president

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

A former White House aid to President Donald Trump struggled to answer basic questions about the lawsuits pending that he said he believes should continue "to play out."

Speaking to MSNBC's Joy Reid on Wednesday, former Trump senior aide Ja'ron Smith explained that he believes the lawsuits should play out before the election is ultimately called. But when it came to specifics about what lawsuits and why, Smith backtracked, saying that he's really not paying much attention.

"I think we should just let the nation kind of run its course on the investigations and lawsuits on dealing with the vote, and once that's decided, we can confirm it," Smith said. "You know, I think if the election was leaning in Trump's direction, we would want to run the course and make sure that every vote that was cast was appropriate."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth LEARN MORE