CNN calls out Fox News for ‘blatant lie’ about COVID-19 pandemic coverage: ‘Your story is a lie’

Published

1 min ago

on

Despite the election having been called for Joe Biden, Fox News continues to be criticized for lying during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, CNN covered the jubilant celebrations as Americans spontaneously took to the streets after Donald Trump’s defeat. Anchor Jake Tapper worried about the size of the crowds in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that is not what Fox News media reporter Joseph Wulfsohn told their audience.

Instead, Wulfsohn published an article headlined, “CNN doesn’t sound alarm of COVID ‘superspreaders’ as thousands celebrate Biden win in the streets.”

“In the weeks leading up to the election, CNN repeatedly condemned the Trump White House for holding various events in apparent defiance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) pandemic guidance,” Wulfsohn wrote. “However, the network’s concerns about the possible spread of the virus were virtuall non-existent Saturday.”

CNN called out the story as a “blatant lie” and included a video backing up their fact-check.

CNN’s Jake Tapper also chimed in.

“Your story is a lie,” Tapper wrote.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
