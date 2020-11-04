CNN fact checker shreds Trump’s ‘egregiously false’ declaration of ‘victory’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning declared victory in the 2020 presidential race despite the fact that votes are still being counted and elections analysts say the vote is still too close to call.
CNN fact checker Daniel Dale shredded Trump’s premature “victory” speech by documenting the many “egregiously false” claims the president made early in the morning.
First, Dale takes apart Trump’s claim that Democrats are trying to “disenfranchise” his voters by continuing to count votes in swing states.
“Elections officials were not trying to ‘disenfranchise’ — deprive of the right to vote — the Trump supporters who voted for him,” he writes. “Democratic leaders were simply calling for all of the votes to be counted.”
He also rips Trump’s claim that he had been improperly deprived of a victory celebration.
“While Trump may well prove victorious once the votes are counted, neither he nor opponent Joe Biden had yet reached the 270 electoral votes necessary for a victory; prominent media outlets had not projected a winner in key states including Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan,” he writes, before going on to knock the president for saying that he had already won Michigan when the reality looks like Biden seems on track to carry the state.
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘Biden is going to be the next president’: Former gov. predicts Michigan and Wisconsin will push Joe over the top
Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe on Wednesday predicted that Joe Biden would be elected the next president of the United States, based on likely votes in crucial swing states.
"If you look what's outstanding, if you look at Nevada, we've got Clark County mail-in, that is a Democratic area, we're leading now in the votes in Wisconsin and if you look at Michigan, huge Detroit vote still to come in. I think we win Michigan handily, [and] with Maine and Arizona, there's 270 electoral votes right there," the former Democratic governor explained during an appearance on CNN.
"But expand the map. I mean, we have got Pennsylvania, we may not know that until Friday but I would bet that Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania and you look at Georgia, outstanding votes there in Atlanta coming in, Georgia very competitive. So, the news for me is sunshine in America again, Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United states of America."
2020 Election
Louis DeJoy delivers stunning response after failing to meet judge’s contempt deadline on hundreds of thousands of ballots
A federal judge earlier on Tuesday ordered Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to have postal inspectors sweep USPS facilities and find 300,000 election ballots across the country that have been scanned into the postal system but not delivered to election authorities.
If the ballots are not delivered today, Election Day, in most cases they will not be counted.
DeJoy has just said he was "unable" to meet the judge's order to have the ballots located and processed by 3 PM, he said. Instead of displaying any sense of seriousness about the ballots or his job performance, he offered up a stunning response.