CNN forced to walk through Trump ‘rally roulette’ crowd where supporters fake-coughed on them

CNN staff were marched through President Donald Trump’s rally crowds in North Carolina on Sunday evening as they were leaving the event.

Trump’s supporters have long threatened CNN with violence, bombs have been sent to the network and Trump has encouraged violence against the network with videos he claims are “jokes.”

Trump foe Jim Acosta called it “rally roulette,” trying to walk through a superspreader crowd packed with people.

“We were escorted directly through the crowd without any bike rack or fencing separating us. We had to ask supporters to clear a path…One, who was not wearing a mask, made exaggerated coughs in our faces…laughing while we passed,” said CNN White House correspondent Kevin Liptak.

See the video below: