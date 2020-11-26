Quantcast
CNN host stunned by Biden’s ‘jaw-dropping’ honesty about COVID — instead of urging Americans to ‘inject bleach’

Published

60 mins ago

on

President-elect Joe Biden (Photo: Screen capture)

CNN host Alisyn Camerota found herself pleasantly surprised this week when she saw President-elect Joe Biden giving Americans an honest assessment of the current state of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

After playing a clip of Biden talking about the stark public health crisis facing the country while also acknowledging the sacrifices Americans are making this Thanksgiving, Camerota said it was a remarkable contrast with the kinds of messages President Donald Trump has been sending about the pandemic.

“You almost have to reprogram your brain to hear the reality, to hear somebody, a leader, level with the American public, and say, we need to redouble our efforts,” she said. “We need to recommit to the fight, we need to steel our spine, as opposed to, it’s going to magically go away or we should inject bleach.”

She then contrasted Biden’s message to Trump’s, in which the president openly encouraged people to gather in large groups despite the worsening COVID-19 crisis.

“I mean, when you look at the contrast, it’s jaw dropping,” she said. “President Trump issued this Thanksgiving day proclamation: ‘I encourage all Americans to gather in homes and places of worship and offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings.’ I know he prides himself on being a contrarian, but… he’s telling people to risk their lives.”


