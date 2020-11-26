CNN host stunned by Biden’s ‘jaw-dropping’ honesty about COVID — instead of urging Americans to ‘inject bleach’

CNN host Alisyn Camerota found herself pleasantly surprised this week when she saw President-elect Joe Biden giving Americans an honest assessment of the current state of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States.
After playing a clip of Biden talking about the stark public health crisis facing the country while also acknowledging the sacrifices Americans are making this Thanksgiving, Camerota said it was a remarkable contrast with the kinds of messages President Donald Trump has been sending about the pandemic.
“You almost have to reprogram your brain to hear the reality, to hear somebody, a leader, level with the American public, and say, we need to redouble our efforts,” she said. “We need to recommit to the fight, we need to steel our spine, as opposed to, it’s going to magically go away or we should inject bleach.”
She then contrasted Biden’s message to Trump’s, in which the president openly encouraged people to gather in large groups despite the worsening COVID-19 crisis.
“I mean, when you look at the contrast, it’s jaw dropping,” she said. “President Trump issued this Thanksgiving day proclamation: ‘I encourage all Americans to gather in homes and places of worship and offer a prayer of thanks to God for our many blessings.’ I know he prides himself on being a contrarian, but… he’s telling people to risk their lives.”
Raw Story is independent.
Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland on Thursday applauded President Donald Trump for granting a pardon to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who pled guilty as part of the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.
During an appearance on Newsmax, McFarland seemingly compared the disgraced national security adviser to Jesus Christ, who was betrayed for "30 pieces of silver."
"And the thing that's really upsetting about this is Gen. Flynn never committed a crime in the first place," McFarland opined. "It was all made up. Did he plead guilty? Yes. But why? Because they blackmailed him and they extorted him, said that we'll persecute your son if you don't."
President Donald Trump's attack on Georgia's election system may cost Republicans their Senate majority.
Both of the state's senators face voters in a Jan. 5 runoff, but some Republican voters may heed the calls of right-wing conspiracy theorists to boycott the election to protest alleged fraud that purportedly cost Trump re-election, reported Politico.
“Whenever you have a close election, any distraction can be decisive, and by all accounts, the runoffs in Georgia are going to be close, just like they were in November,” said Alex Conant, a GOP political strategist. “I think Republicans need to focus the runoffs squarely on stopping Joe Biden's agenda. If it's about Trump and conspiracy theories, that only divides our party and emboldens Democrats.”
At 11:57 PM Wednesday, three minutes before the country tries to celebrate Thanksgiving during a pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 for a group of Catholics and Jews who sued to prevent the State of New York from imposing restrictions in the future on the number of people who can gather in churches and synagogues.
"The court’s ruling was at odds with earlier ones concerning churches in California and Nevada," The New York Times notes, reflecting the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. "In those cases, decided in May and July, the court allowed the states’ governors to restrict attendance at religious services."