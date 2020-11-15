CNN political analyst explains why Democrats won in some red states but not in others
There were a number of red states that Democrats hoped that they would win either the presidential race or a Senate race, only to lose when Election Day came. But in long-shot states like Arizona and Georgia, Democrats excelled. CNN’s senior political analyst Ron Brownstein explained what was different between Arizona and Georgia compared to Iowa and North Carolina.
While Brownstein explained that “Scranton Joe” made some inroads with white non-college-educated voters, it wasn’t enough to overcome deficits in states like Iowa and Ohio.
“More significant was their inability to win any state in a Senate race that Trump carried at the presidential level,” he continued. “It’s a clear message in that if you contrast what happened in Iowa and South Carolina and North Carolina — states where they spent a fortune on television but ultimately lost the state — to what happened in Arizona and Georgia where they flipped the state of the presidential level after years of grass-roots organizing, I think there’s a clear path forward for Democrats.”
He explained that Senate seats can no longer be won by throwing millions of dollars in television ads at the last minute.
“You have to change it through grass-roots organizing,” said Brownstein. “That’s what they did in Arizona and Georgia. That’s what they didn’t do in some of the other states. And all that was television couldn’t overcome the increasing partisan alignment between presidential and Senate voting.”
See the full discussion below:
