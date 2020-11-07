CNN reporter yells at crowd for shouting profane Trump chant during live broadcast: ‘Quiet while I talk’
While reporting on the spontaneous celebrations follow the defeat of President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, a CNN reporter frustrated by the jubilant crowd.
With a chyron reading, “cities erupt in celebration after Biden beats Trump” the reporter was giving a live update from Atlanta.
“F*ck Donald Trump!” the crowd chanted as the reporter attempted to broadcast live. “F*ck Donald Trump!”
There was also a “F*ck Trump” sign behind him.
“Hey guys!” the reporter shouted. “Guys, quiet.”
“Quiet while I talk, please,” he pleaded. “Quiet while I talk.”
The reporter moved away from the crowd.
Watch:
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 7, 2020
