CNN’s Jim Acosta tears into McConnell as an ‘enabler’ of Trump’s election fraud fantasies

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta excoriated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his refusal to contradict outgoing President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about election fraud.

“Even as he is making these bogus claims about the election, the president still has plenty of enablers up on Capitol Hill,” said Acosta. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, we should mention, was asked by reporters whether he considers Joe Biden to be the president-elect. McConnell did not answer those questions even though that is a gimme, a softball question. Of course Joe Biden is the president-elect. He will be president of the United States, no matter what they think up on Capitol Hill.”

