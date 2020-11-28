Colorado governor and husband test positive for COVID — and all Broncos QBs are benched amid outbreak
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Colorado hard on Saturday.
“Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his husband, Marlon Reis, have tested positive for COVID-19,” The Colorado Sun reported Saturday. “The governor’s office says both are asymptomatic and isolating in their home.”
The governor and first gentleman aren’t the only people testing positive.
This evening I learned that First Gentleman Marlon Reis and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are both asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate at home. pic.twitter.com/Ttzxi72ThC
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 29, 2020
Also on Saturday the Denver Broncos announced all three of their quarterbacks have been sidelined after “high-risk close contacts.”
Statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/HDgIV3l1y8
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 29, 2020