Columnist begs: For the love of God can Mitch McConnell do the right once in his life?
Columnist
canvassed a group of mainstream economic thinkers “I respect and, in some cases, have worked with. Their warnings against inaction should be taken seriously,” he wrote in Sunday’s
“There is a consensus among economists that more fiscal stimulus is needed,” said Isabel V. Sawhill, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “The reasons? Monetary policy has run out of gas with interest rates close to zero. State and local governments are on the front lines of the pandemic but their revenues are falling. They must balance their budgets and so will have to cut spending, which will exacerbate any downturn as well as make it much harder for them to fight the virus. They, along with the unemployed, essential workers and low-income families should be a priority.”
Dionne Jr. corresponded via email with Michael R. Strain, director of Economic Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.
“His estimate for what should be spent is lower than where I would put it — he said that ‘$1 trillion is both appropriate to the need and politically feasible’ — but double what McConnell is offering,” Dionne Jr. wrote. Strain said that the new spending goals should involve “reducing the spread of the virus, safely opening schools, alleviating human suffering and keeping faith with our special obligation to the poor and vulnerable, and preserving the productive capacity of the economy.”
And Jacob Leibenluft, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, highlighted the social and human damage of just letting things ride.
“Absent action,” Leibenluft said, “we will see not only a drag on the overall economy, but deep, unaddressed pain for millions of families who — even as higher-income families may be largely unaffected — will struggle to afford food, shelter and basic necessities … Millions of unemployed workers [are] set to lose all of their unemployment insurance at the end of the year and the eviction moratorium [is] set to end on December 31.”
More Republicans call on Trump to concede as election fraud cases collapse
A growing list of Republicans are beginning to rally behind the move to publicly acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's win over incumbent president Donald J. Trump.
Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton told ABC News’ This Week that it's time to discredit claims of election fraud propagated by Trump and his failed campaign, according to The New York Times. Bolton warned of national security threats if Trump continues to make “life as difficult as he can” for the incoming administration. He also referred to the Trump campaign's current litigation as “the legal equivalent of pitching pennies.”
Taxpayer-paid Trump appointees take ‘personal time’ to staff deceptive election fraud group: report
According to a report at the Washington Post, federal employees appointed by Donald Trump are using their "personal time" to help staff an outside organization desperately searching for evidence of voter fraud that the president hopes will salvage his re-election hopes.
Of note, the Post reports, the federal government’s chief information security officer has chosen to use vacation time coming to him to lend a hand working for "the Voter Integrity Fund, a newly formed Virginia-based group that is analyzing ballot data and cold-calling voters in an attempt to substantiate the president’s outlandish claims about illicit voting."