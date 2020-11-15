Columnist begs: For the love of God can Mitch McConnell do the right once in his life?

Columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. issued a stern warning for Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as he stalls pushing through economic relief to millions of Americans struggling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dionne Jr. canvassed a group of mainstream economic thinkers “I respect and, in some cases, have worked with. Their warnings against inaction should be taken seriously,” he wrote in Sunday’s The Washington Post.

“There is a consensus among economists that more fiscal stimulus is needed,” said Isabel V. Sawhill, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. “The reasons? Monetary policy has run out of gas with interest rates close to zero. State and local governments are on the front lines of the pandemic but their revenues are falling. They must balance their budgets and so will have to cut spending, which will exacerbate any downturn as well as make it much harder for them to fight the virus. They, along with the unemployed, essential workers and low-income families should be a priority.”

Dionne Jr. corresponded via email with Michael R. Strain, director of Economic Policy Studies at the American Enterprise Institute.