Comedians buy Trump 2024 campaign website — and turn it into a mockery of his election loss

Comics Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler announced on Twitter Wednesday that they had purchased President Donald Trump’s campaign site for 2024, if he plans on running.

A TikTok video showed DonaldJTrump2024.com, revealing that the gentlemen have already worked to ensure the website listed key phrases like “I lost the 2020 election” with subheadings “Trump Lost”, “Trump is a Loser” and “Trump Lost the Election,” The Guardian reported.

There’s also a banner on the site proclaiming: “Click here to donate to a PAC that has nothing to do with my legal defense team!”

Selvig and Stiefler told Trump that they would hand over the website “if you tweet ‘My name is Donald Trump and I lost the 2020 election by A LOT. I am a loser. SAD!'”

The move comes after someone purchased djtrumplibrary.com, which shows a visually stunning website depicting a COVID-19 memorial, a “Wall of Criminality” and an “Alt-Right Auditorium.” There is also a tribute to Republicans known as the “Hall of Enablers” and a “Criminal Records Room” where people can study “Tax Evasion 101.”

See a video scrolling through the new Trump 2024 site below: