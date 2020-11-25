Quantcast
Comedians buy Trump 2024 campaign website — and turn it into a mockery of his election loss

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (Photo: AFP)

Comics Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler announced on Twitter Wednesday that they had purchased President Donald Trump’s campaign site for 2024, if he plans on running.

A TikTok video showed DonaldJTrump2024.com, revealing that the gentlemen have already worked to ensure the website listed key phrases like “I lost the 2020 election” with subheadings “Trump Lost”, “Trump is a Loser” and “Trump Lost the Election,” The Guardian reported.

There’s also a banner on the site proclaiming: “Click here to donate to a PAC that has nothing to do with my legal defense team!”

Selvig and Stiefler told Trump that they would hand over the website “if you tweet ‘My name is Donald Trump and I lost the 2020 election by A LOT. I am a loser. SAD!'”

The move comes after someone purchased djtrumplibrary.com, which shows a visually stunning website depicting a COVID-19 memorial, a “Wall of Criminality” and an “Alt-Right Auditorium.” There is also a tribute to Republicans known as the “Hall of Enablers” and a “Criminal Records Room” where people can study “Tax Evasion 101.”

See a video scrolling through the new Trump 2024 site below:

Parts of Texas are issuing a partial curfew for Thanksgiving weekend because of rampant COVID-19

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

Hours before Thanksgiving, San Antonio and Bexar County officials issued partial curfews that will take effect through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Starting Thanksgiving Day, residents cannot gather outside of their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Central unless they are commuting to or from a business. The curfew ends Monday, according to the amended emergency orders by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Restaurants must close their indoor and outdoor dining during curfew hours, but curbside, takeout and drive-thru options can continue as usual.

Seth Meyers hilariously mocks Trump for being so depressed he’s hiding from the press

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

President Donald Trump hasn't surfaced from the White House in the past few weeks, except for a few rounds of golf. "Late Show" host Seth Meyers couldn't help but picture Trump hiding under a pile of blankets hiding from the world.

"Two weeks for a man who clearly loves talking to cameras. I mean, what's going on?" Meyers asked. "I'm guessing someone has to crack open his bedroom door every day at two in the afternoon and say to a lump of blankets, 'Mr. President? Mr. President, do you want to talk to the American people today?'"

"No," Meyers anticipated Trump saying.

"We think it would be a good idea," Meyers imagined Trump's staff says.

‘We’ve never had a president act more like a Russian agent’: CNN’s Cuomo slams Trump’s attacks on democracy

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 25, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, Chris Cuomo tore into President Donald Trump for his demand to "turn the election over" into a victory for him instead.

"Last time I heard a voice like that spouting nonsense like that with a screen that was lit up like that, it was Poltergeist. This is just as scary," said Cuomo. "As for all that evidence of mass voter fraud, they're nodding their heads, yes, yes, yes. Then why don't they offer some? At least 30 cases lost since Election Day, all for the same reason, conservative judges, liberal judges, conservative states, liberal states: no proof. Today, more nothing. Unsworn witnesses making claims of fraud that they suspected or largely heard about. All those Trumpers in power, think about it, all those different elections in states he lost, swing states, yet none of them came forward with anything real. What does that tell you?"

