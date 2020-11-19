‘Completely checked out!’ CNN panel pummels Trump for doing ‘aggressively nothing’ to stop COVID after election loss

A CNN panel on Thursday pummeled President Donald Trump for literally doing nothing while the novel coronavirus pandemic kills thousands of Americans every day.

CNN host John Berman started off by looking at Trump’s official schedule for the last two weeks and finding that the president has had almost no scheduled events even though infections and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are at record highs.

“12 out of the last 16 days, he’s had nothing on his public schedule,” Berman said. “Nothing! I covered the White House for a year, I’ve never seen anything like this. People who have covered it for far longer than I have have never seen a stretch like this. He’s doing aggressively nothing.”

theGrio’s Natasha Alford then argued that it was clear Trump is no longer interested in doing even the basic work required of the presidency.

“The president has completely checked out,” she said. “He’s more invested in flexing his Twitter fingers and fighting for an election that he already lost than the health and the safety of the American people. And it’s truly a shame, it’s truly a shame.”

Watch the video below.