Quantcast
Connect with us

Congress demands GSA’s Emily Murphy justify her refusal to brief officials until next week

Published

1 min ago

on

Emily Murphy (Screen Grab)

Members of Congress issued another letter to General Service Administration chief Emily Murphy, who refused to answer questions before Congress after being called last week.

While searching for other jobs, Murphy has refused to sign off on a document that would officially allow President-elect Joe Biden to move forward with a peaceful transition of power. The letter demanded Murphy explain why she won’t allow Biden to move forward. So, Congress called her to testify. She sent her deputy instead, saying she would send the deputy to testify next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House called it unacceptable.

“We cannot wait yet another week to obtain basic information about your refusal to make the ascertainment determination. Every additional day that is wasted is a day that the safety, health, and well-being of the American people is imperiled as the incoming Biden-Harris Administration is blocked from fully preparing for the coronavirus pandemic, our nation’s dire economic crisis, and our national security.”

They then threatened to use their Article I powers to make Murphy appear, meaning they’d issue a subpoena and use the Sargent At Arms to haul her before Congress to testify.

Murphy had claimed she couldn’t meet this week because she can’t figure out the technology. So, the House offered to set it up for her.

Read the letter below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump sulking in private as he watches his legal team implode: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump has publicly praised his legal team’s efforts since the election didn't result in a win for the Trump campaign, but is privately "frustrated with the slapdash nature of his election defense fight," several people familiar with the discussions told NBC News Monday.

According to the report, Trump has been "complaining to aides and allies about his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and recently-removed lawyer Sidney Powell’s over-the-top performances at a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters last week. Both Giuliani and Powell have continued to make conspiratorial and baseless claims about widespread voter fraud, for which they have provided no evidence."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Michigan GOP chair tells elections board not to certify results because Republicans were ‘disrespected’

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

Michigan Republican Party Chair Laura Cox on Monday asked the Board of State Canvassers not to certify the 2020 election results as scheduled because Republicans were "disrespected.".

Cox appeared as a witness as the board was considering whether to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state. Under state law, the board must certify the results before the close of Monday's meeting.

"I'm asking you to delay certification," Cox told the board's four members. "There are too many questions that need to be answered regarding this election, too many numerical anomalies and credible reports of procedural irregularities. We need to remove the distrust and the sense of procedural disenfranchisement felt by many Michigan voters."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

If the GOP thinks Trump is ushering in a crisis — why did they support him for the last year?: Bulwark editor

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

Veteran newsman Carl Bernstein revealed that there are 21 Republicans too scared to reveal they think President Donald Trump should have reached the end of his options to fight the 2020 election. Still, most of them aren't speaking out publicly and they spent the past year enabling Trump, knowing full well that this is who he is.

Writing for the Bulwark on Monday, Jonathan V. Last cited editors of the National Review who are calling Trump's behavior “disgraceful” and “the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States.”

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE