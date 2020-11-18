Conservative columnist tells Republicans they either stand with the ‘Democrats or the autocrats’

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, conservative columnist Max Boot asks that when it comes to President Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, who do you stand with: the democrats or the autocrats?

“These dismaying displays of Republican cravenness will be no surprise after the past four years,” Boot writes. “The pleasant surprise is that so many Republican election officials are refusing to go along with this dangerous charade.”

Boot mentions the recent firing of cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs, who was canned by Trump after he dared to declare that the U.S. election process of safe and secure.

“He led a successful effort to safeguard the election,” Boot writes. “He knew he would likely be ‘terminated’ by Trump for affirming that claims of voter fraud are either ‘unsubstantiated’ or ‘technically incoherent’ — and he was. But he did his duty anyway. He deserves a medal of freedom from President Biden.”

According to Boot, the whole Trump presidency has been a “stress test of our democracy.”

“If our republic survives, it will be in large part thanks to the voters who gave Biden such a substantial victory.”

