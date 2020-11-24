Conservative fears that Trump-loving conspiracy nuts could hand Democrats the Senate
Conservative National Review editor Rich Lowry is worried that Trump-loving conspiracy nuts could hand Democrats the Senate during next month’s run-off elections in Georgia.
Writing at NRO’s “The Corner” blog, Lowry points to recent comments made by President Donald Trump and Trump-backing attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell that attack Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for following the law and certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the Peach State.
Lowry fears that these claims of “voter fraud” will convince many Trump supporters to stay at home because they’ll believe the entire election will be rigged.
“Republicans are going to need every vote they can get in the Georgia run-offs, which makes starting a Republican civil war in the state a very bad idea,” he writes. “But that’s what Trump and his most conspiracy-minded supporters are doing their best to stoke.”
He concludes by fretting that the president’s conspiracy theories may finally come back to haunt the GOP.
“If Republicans lose these seats in January because some increment of GOP voters believe this stuff and stay home, it will be one of the most pointlessly self-destructive acts of political self-sabotage in memory,” he writes.
