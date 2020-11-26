Quantcast
Conservative rips GOP ‘turkeys’ for turning Thanksgiving COVID safety measures into a culture-war fight

1 min ago

Donald Trump removes his coronavirus mask before giving a White House campaign address. AFP.

Writing in The Bulwark this Thursday, Tim Miller says that America should be experiencing a time of national solidarity in the midst of a global pandemic. Instead, “we have a president whose focus is entirely on his effort to perpetrate a fraud on the American public.”

According to Miller, Republicans are disseminating a narrative that says coronavirus restriction should be met with a sort of “organized resistance” from individuals and businesses that feel unfairly oppressed. While everyone wants to be with their families on Thanksgiving, “one thing that most people have learned by the time they are adults is that they don’t get to do whatever they want whenever they want.”

“And this year, we are in the middle of a f*cking pandemic that has killed over 260,000 people and is once again starting to overwhelm hospitals around the country, so our wants and desires conflict with the broader interests of our nation,” Miller writes. “It’s a concept that grown men would understand.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Bulwark.

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

‘Fox & Friends’ graphic destroys Trump for ‘baselessly’ and ‘falsely’ claiming election was rigged

8 mins ago

November 26, 2020

Viewers of Fox & Friends were treated to a dose of the truth on Thursday when the show admitted that President Donald Trump has "baselessly" and "falsely" claimed that the 2020 election was rigged.

The message to Fox News viewers appeared on the network's ticker graphic that is displayed at the bottom of the screen.

"President Trump phoned into a meeting organized by Republicans in Pennsylvania Wed., baseless claiming that the election was 'rigged' and falsely claiming that he won it 'by a lot,'" the Fox News ticker reported. "Most of Trump's legal efforts to challenge voting procedures in PA, MI and other states have been thrown out and his campaign has not produced sufficient evidence to back up claims of widespread voter fraud."

2020 Election

Exiled Trump lawyer Sidney Powell misspells ‘district’ two different ways in purported ‘epic’ Georgia lawsuit

30 mins ago

November 26, 2020

Exiled Trump attorney Sidney Powell vowed to file an "epic" lawsuit against the state of Georgia to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state -- but it seems the lawsuit is marred by some epic spelling errors.

Bloomberg reports that Powell's lawsuit misspells the word "district" twice in two different ways.

Breaking Banner

Administration officials already weary of Trump’s election challenge: ‘Everyone has to fake it’

43 mins ago

November 26, 2020

Writing in the Daily Beast this Thursday, Asawin Suebsaeng and Sam Stein contend that in the wake of his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has embraced "the very bunkered existence that he spent months accusing Joe Biden of living."

"Trump hasn’t taken questions in weeks. He’s barely appeared in public," they write. "When he has, it’s been so brief and odd-sounding as to raise questions about the point of it all. He claims to be fighting for the future of democracy. But the most tangible activity in which he’s engaged has been golf."

