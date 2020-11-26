Conservative rips GOP ‘turkeys’ for turning Thanksgiving COVID safety measures into a culture-war fight

Writing in The Bulwark this Thursday, Tim Miller says that America should be experiencing a time of national solidarity in the midst of a global pandemic. Instead, “we have a president whose focus is entirely on his effort to perpetrate a fraud on the American public.”

According to Miller, Republicans are disseminating a narrative that says coronavirus restriction should be met with a sort of “organized resistance” from individuals and businesses that feel unfairly oppressed. While everyone wants to be with their families on Thanksgiving, “one thing that most people have learned by the time they are adults is that they don’t get to do whatever they want whenever they want.”

“And this year, we are in the middle of a f*cking pandemic that has killed over 260,000 people and is once again starting to overwhelm hospitals around the country, so our wants and desires conflict with the broader interests of our nation,” Miller writes. “It’s a concept that grown men would understand.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Bulwark.