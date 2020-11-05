Quantcast
Conservatives claim viral video is proof of voter fraud in Detroit — here is what it really shows

Published

6 mins ago

on

Image via Twitter/@GreggJarrett.

On Thursday, a video made the rounds on conservative media, showing a man in dark clothing rolling a suitcase out of a secure elections center in Detroit, Michigan and loading it into a wagon. Right-wing commentators like Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett speculated that this suitcase could have been full of stolen ballots.

However, according to WXYZ News, this man was not committing a crime and the suitcase didn’t contain any ballots.

Instead, he was one of their cameramen, leaving the scene with his camera equipment.

Michigan, which legally could not begin tabulating mail ballots until after in-person voting had concluded, is wrapping up its ballot count. Joe Biden has a steady lead, and most of the outstanding ballots are in large cities, leading to major networks calling the state for the Democrats. The development is a blow to President Donald Trump, who narrowly carried the state in 2016.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Here’s where the election stands in 4 key battleground states

Published

1 min ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump had reason for optimism after winning Florida, Ohio and Iowa on Election Night, but on November 4, the day after the election, the Associated Press reported that former Vice President Joe Biden had flipped Wisconsin and Michigan — two of the Rust Belt states that Trump won in 2016. On Thursday morning, November 5, the vote counting continues in a handful of states. And CNN is analyzing where things stand in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona of Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

Trump adviser Pam Bondi wilts under light pressure from Fox & Friends on ‘fake ballot’ claims

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Pam Bondi wilted under light pressure from a "Fox & Friends" host to substantiate her claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

The former Florida attorney general, who's now an adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign, argued that ballots arriving after the Nov. 3 election should be rejected as "fake," despite a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that said those ballots should be counted unless there was evidence they were mailed after Election Day.

"We love democracy and we all want every legal vote counted," Bondi began. "For every vote that came in late, that was postmarked late, yes, after Nov. 4, on Nov. 4, that discounts every legal vote that comes in. That means all the good residents who are all supporting us in Pennsylvania, their votes don't count by these fake ballots that are coming in late, and they are not letting us watch the process."

