Conservatives claim viral video is proof of voter fraud in Detroit — here is what it really shows

On Thursday, a video made the rounds on conservative media, showing a man in dark clothing rolling a suitcase out of a secure elections center in Detroit, Michigan and loading it into a wagon. Right-wing commentators like Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett speculated that this suitcase could have been full of stolen ballots.

However, according to WXYZ News, this man was not committing a crime and the suitcase didn’t contain any ballots.

Instead, he was one of their cameramen, leaving the scene with his camera equipment.

A conservative “news” site reports catching a man wheeling in “suspicious” equipment to the Detroit convention center, implying it was used to steal ballots. The “ballot thief” was my photographer. He was bringing down equipment for our 12-hour shift. https://t.co/4UsRdOncZ3 — Ross Jones (@rossjonesWXYZ) November 5, 2020

Michigan, which legally could not begin tabulating mail ballots until after in-person voting had concluded, is wrapping up its ballot count. Joe Biden has a steady lead, and most of the outstanding ballots are in large cities, leading to major networks calling the state for the Democrats. The development is a blow to President Donald Trump, who narrowly carried the state in 2016.