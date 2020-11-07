Quantcast
Critics baffled by Trump’s ‘Total Landscaping’ Philadelphia press conference plans

Published

1 min ago

on

Commentary
US President Donald Trump has made clear he does not want White House officials cooperating with the impeachment investigation underway in the US Congress (AFP Photo/Olivier Douliery)

In one of the few Donald Trump tweets that Twitter allowed to be published on Saturday morning without a warning that it contained false information about Tuesday’s election, the president announced a big press conference in Philadelphia at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping — which caused major confusion among some of his critics.

As conservative attorney George Conway put it: “So is the announcement going to be that Four Seasons Total Landscaping, 7339 State Rd., Philadelpiha [sic], has been chosen to be the seat of the MAGA Government-in-Exile?

Others were equally baffled — or amused — by the idea of a press conference being held at a landscaper’s office to discuss the election of the president of the United States.

As you can see below:

