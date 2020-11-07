Critics baffled by Trump’s ‘Total Landscaping’ Philadelphia press conference plans

In one of the few Donald Trump tweets that Twitter allowed to be published on Saturday morning without a warning that it contained false information about Tuesday’s election, the president announced a big press conference in Philadelphia at the Four Seasons Total Landscaping — which caused major confusion among some of his critics.

As conservative attorney George Conway put it: “So is the announcement going to be that Four Seasons Total Landscaping, 7339 State Rd., Philadelpiha [sic], has been chosen to be the seat of the MAGA Government-in-Exile?”

Others were equally baffled — or amused — by the idea of a press conference being held at a landscaper’s office to discuss the election of the president of the United States.

As you can see below:

No one cares to hear you desperately cry to the American people. The election is over. Joe Biden is the new President. You are a lame duck! #LameDuckTrump — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) November 7, 2020

Are the new fall mums in? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 7, 2020

Four Seasons Total Landscaping is the most 30 Rock joke of the entire election cycle — Evan Rytlewski (@Evanryt) November 7, 2020

because nothing says "we're serious" more than Rudy Giuliani barking into a microphone in a landscaper's parking lot — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 7, 2020

HE IS SO BROKE

it is not at the four seasons

it’s at a landscaping firm

called four seasons

AHAHAHHAHAAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAH — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) November 7, 2020

YOU'VE BEEN REPLACED BY FOUR SEASONS TOTAL LANDSCAPING pic.twitter.com/0e5yb9z8qC — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) November 7, 2020

No one answered the phone at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. But oh man RIP their online reviews. pic.twitter.com/LvxNd9VO1b — Colby Itkowitz (@ColbyItkowitz) November 7, 2020

Trump earlier: "Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 A.M." Trump aides: Sorry, Sir. It's not the Four Seasons hotel. It's actually Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Trump: They're not at the Four Seasons hotel? Trump aides: No. Trump: Hand me my phone. https://t.co/rtT9l90Wrf — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 7, 2020

NEW SLOGAN: Four Seasons Total Landscaping. When your campaign is broke and can’t afford to hold a press conference at the Four Season Hotel. https://t.co/ntrKdevspo — Mel 🆘 the Enforcer (@Fah_Lo_Me) November 7, 2020

Trump this morning tweeted his lawyers would hold a news conference at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia, deleted it, then reissued it specifying it’s at Four Seasons Total Landscaping (apparently not a hotel) — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) November 7, 2020

the switcheroo from the four seasons hotel to “four seasons total landscaping” feels like an metaphor for the president’s standing in the Pa tally as the week has progressed https://t.co/lkCTtWguge — Justin Sink (@justinsink) November 7, 2020

“Four Seasons TOTAL LANDSCAPING”? Before the weekend’s over, Rudy’s gonna do a presser from a used-car dealership in Camden. — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) November 7, 2020

Just arrived at the location for the big news conference announced by President Trump.

Slightly surreal location… not the Four Seasons Hotel but a landscaping business in an industrial estate on edge of Philadelphia… more @SkyNews https://t.co/sUtAAN6n0D pic.twitter.com/u13mBFHFaS — Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) November 7, 2020

