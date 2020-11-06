‘Cult leader’ Trump is ‘our greatest presidential embarrassment’ as re-election hopes fade: conservative
On Thursday night, November 5 — two nights after Election Night 2020 — a winner still hadn’t been called in the United States’ presidential race, and votes were still being counted in Pennsylvania, Georgia and other battleground states. Former Vice President Joe Biden was ahead in the electoral vote count, and President Donald Trump and his allies made the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing the election through voter fraud. Never Trump conservative Amanda Carpenter, in an article published in The Bulwark, slams Trump’s behavior — denouncing him as a sore loser who has refused to respect the fundamentals of the democratic electoral process.
Carpenter, who formerly served as Sen. Ted Cruz’ communications director and is now a CNN pundit, explains, “On Thursday night, staring down the abyss of defeat, President Trump marched into the White House briefing room and did what he has always done when backed into a corner. He unfurled lies. He claimed everything is ‘rigged’ against him. He inflated his accomplishments to vertiginous heights — all while the votes against him in decisive battleground states ticked higher and higher, a silent metronome in the background relentlessly counting toward his political demise.”
Trump, Carpenter notes, claimed, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us…. We can’t have an election stolen like this.”
But, Carpenter stresses, there is zero evidence that Democrats “stole” anything from Trump — and absolutely no reason to believe that Biden hadn’t won his electoral vote lead fair and square.
Carpenter also notes that Trump said, “As you know, I’ve claimed certain states” — which, the conservative activist says, is absurd because in a democratic republic, presidential candidates don’t get to “claim” states.
“It was all loser talk from a cult leader who would rather force the ending of democracy than face the end that is coming,” Carpenter argues. “Either way, President Trump is talking about taking everyone around him down with him. Because if he really means what he says, and he wants to use all the powers invested in him as president to hunt down supposed ‘fraud’ and ensure that he can stay in power, where does that road lead? Straight toward dictatorship.”
Carpenter concludes her article by emphasizing that as Trump was headed for defeat in the vote count, he continued to be an “embarrassment” for the United States.
“Trump’s sycophants and enablers find all their dreams that his presidency would be the most consequential and important in American history crashing down around them,” Carpenter emphasizes. “We should all remember Trump as he presented himself in this monumental moment: as a babbling, incoherent, conspiracist. Our greatest presidential embarrassment.”
Trump aides concede president’s legal strategy to avoid an election loss is ‘misguided and disorganized’: report
According to a report from ABC News, legal experts on both sides of the aisle are baffled by the legal challenges to votes cast during the 2020 presidential election championed by Donald Trump's advocates, saying they look more like "publicity stunts" than evidence of any of a coherent legal strategy.
With the president dispatching close associates across the country in states where voting is still going on, legal experts are stating they are coming unarmed with anything that would pass for a legal argument.
Fox News’ Chris Wallace: Biden is almost certainly ‘our next president’
Fox News' Chris Wallace on Friday broke some bad news for President Donald Trump: Democratic rival Joe Biden is now almost certain to win the 2020 presidential election.
In analyzing Biden's current leads in close states such as Pennsylvania and Georgia, Wallace found it difficult to see where Trump could get enough votes to make up the difference against the former vice president.
"The significance of Pennsylvania is there's every indication -- and remember, Pennsylvania now the president is trailing by 6,800 votes, on election night he was leading by a total of more than half a million -- there's every reason to believe that Biden is going to continue to advance his lead," he said. "If he does that, and if the news organizations declare that he has won Pennsylvania, then he is the next president even without any of the other states."
‘The trend is unmistakable’: MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki says Biden likely to expand his Pennsylvania lead
Joe Biden has opened up a lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, and MSNBC's Steve Kornacki explained why that was likely to expand.
Vote counts have been entered throughout Friday morning from the key swing state, whose 20 electoral votes would put Biden across the 270-vote electoral threshold, and Kornacki said newly counted ballots would swing heavily toward the former vice president.
"Biden has increased his statewide lead here to 6,817," Kornacki said. "There are the 7,000 votes in Allegheny County, they are working on them now. We may get a readout from there. The trend here has been unmistakable, it's it's been consistent across the state. Joe Biden is generally leading the mail-in votes by a wide margin and winning 75 percent of them, so you can expect, based on that trend, that whatever coming out of Allegheny would further pad that lead."