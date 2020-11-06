Dan Rather devises ingenious way to explain the election outcome to Trump
News networks on Friday continued inching closer to declaring Joe Biden the victor of the 2020 presidential campaign.
But Trump continued to falsely push conspiracy theories while his campaign files lawsuits.
Veteran newsman Dan Rather has apparently been having the same thoughts as much of the country: what will happen if Trump refuses to accept that he lost the election?
Rather suggested that Trump might understand his deficit better if it were explained in a different matter.
“Maybe if we explained to Donald Trump that he is ‘in debt’ to the counted ballots in many states, he could better understand the ‘math,'” Rather tweeted.
America: Knock, Knock.
Donald Trump: Who's there?
America: The truth.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 6, 2020
2020 Election
Expert: Donald Trump’s pathological projection is more abuse on America—and it must be stopped
Donald Trump is clamoring that the Democrats are stealing the election. He has voiced baseless accusations of voter fraud. But it is actually Trump who is attempting to subvert the election process and to undermine our democracy. This is Trump’s use of projection once again. Over and over again it is this psychic mechanism that Trump uses to manipulate and brainwash his half of America. It is pathological. It is destructive. It is a reflection of how disordered Trump is. And it is more abuse on Americans.
2020 Election
‘Utter clown’ Trump ridiculed as a ‘pathetic little man’ for latest shenanigans on Twitter
President Donald Trump on Friday continued to undermine the legitimacy of democracy in America.
"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" Trump tweeted.
The president received harsh criticism for his tweet. Here's some of what people were saying:
"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the president, because if you remember rightly, I called dibs on that the other night, and that, I believe, is democracy."
2020 Election
Pro-Trump Alabama police captain quits after ‘bullet in their skull’ Facebook comments
Flomaton Police captain Scott Walden has quit his post in Atlanta after an internal investigation earlier this week proved he acted inappropriately by posting on Facebook that people who voted for Democratic candidate Joe Biden deserved "a bullet in their skull."
Prior to quitting his position, Walden was placed on administrative leave and Chief Charles Thompson reportedly said, “the internal investigation could and may be pending termination."