Dan Rather devises ingenious way to explain the election outcome to Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

Journalist Dan Rather on MSNBC's 'All In with Chris Hayes'

News networks on Friday continued inching closer to declaring Joe Biden the victor of the 2020 presidential campaign.

But Trump continued to falsely push conspiracy theories while his campaign files lawsuits.

Veteran newsman Dan Rather has apparently been having the same thoughts as much of the country: what will happen if Trump refuses to accept that he lost the election?

Rather suggested that Trump might understand his deficit better if it were explained in a different matter.

“Maybe if we explained to Donald Trump that he is ‘in debt’ to the counted ballots in many states, he could better understand the ‘math,'” Rather tweeted.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
