Dan Rather offers a priceless analysis of the GOP plan for how Trump could ‘win’ the 2020 presidential race

Veteran journalist Dan Rather is over the GOP attempts to push conspiracy theories that Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Dude. You lost,” is his pinned tweet on Twitter.

But he’s still be tracking the GOP efforts to sow doubt.

Rather noted a clip of Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Fox News.

Patrick suggested that Trump could win if recounts flipped the votes in Georgia and Arizona, followed by the Supreme Court awarding Pennsylvania to Trump even though Biden got far more votes.

Rather was less than impressed with Patrick’s reasoning.

“And if a frog had side pockets, he’d carry a handgun,” Rather tweeted Saturday.