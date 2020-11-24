Quantcast
Democrat’s victory ruled invalid due to misdemeanor he was pardoned for — Arkansas hands the seat to Republicans

15 mins ago

(Photo: Shutterstock)

On Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that Democratic state Rep.-elect Jimmie Wilson is ineligible for office due to decades-old federal misdemeanor convictions — and handed the election to his Republican opponent.

“Wilson, a former state lawmaker who was convicted of selling mortgaged crops and illegal use of farm loans, had argued that a pardon he received from President Bill Clinton in 2001 removed any barriers to his potential return to the Legislature,” reported John Moritz. “Running against Republican David Tollett, Wilson received more than 52% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election.”

House District 12, located on the west bank of the Mississippi River, is majority-Black and has not elected a Republican since the Reconstruction era.

The law in question is a Jim Crow statute passed in 1874, making those convicted of an “infamous crime” ineligible for state office. A constitutional amendment passed overwhelmingly in 2016 updated and further codified the statute, defining an “infamous crime” to mean all felonies, and all misdemeanors related to fraud.


Trump to pardon Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI about Russian contacts: report

30 mins ago

November 24, 2020

President Donald Trump is planning to pardon Michael Flynn, according to a new report by Axios.

"President Trump has told confidants he plans to pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts," Axios reported Tuesday night, citing "two sources with direct knowledge of the discussions."

"Sources with direct knowledge of the discussions said Flynn will be part of a series of pardons that Trump issues between now and when he leaves office," Axios reported.

Dakotas hospital CEO blasted masks as a ‘symbolic issue’ — and is now out of a job: report

47 mins ago

November 24, 2020

The Dakotas have been some of the hardest hit states by coronavirus and now the region's largest medical system has a new leader.

"Kelby Krabbenhoft and Sanford Health have agreed to part ways, Sanford announced in a news release at about 5:45 p.m. today. Bill Gassen will replace Krabbenhoft as the president and chief executive officer of Sanford effective immediately. Gassen was the chief administrator officer for Sanford," KELO-TV reported Tuesday.

