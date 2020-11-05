Detroit ballot counter recalls scary scene when Trump supporters attacked: ‘They could have broken the glass’
Detroit, Michigan ballot counter Chiara Clayton told Cosmopolitan about her experience being attacked by President Donald Trump’s supporters while trying to tally the vote on Wednesday. Everything was calm and peaceful until a Facebook post went up telling Trump fans, “Everyone come down to TCF, we’re going to demand to be let in.”
Up until that point, the group of Republican ballot watchers were following the rules, which demanded that they stay six feet from the tables where the counters were and remained respectful.
“It was around 3 p.m. that things started to get really hectic,” Clayton recalled. “Word had gotten out that President Trump wanted us to stop counting the votes. We had equal amounts of Republican and Democratic and Independent vote challengers in the room, but Republicans demanded that we allow more of their own inside. That’s when Trump’s local supporters converged on us.”
Once a crowd of Trump supporters appeared and began chanting, the Republican observers gathered in a corner of the room and then began joining in the chants. They were then removed for violating the rules.
“They started pounding on the windows, chanting, ‘Let us in’ and ‘Stop the count,'” Clayton said. “I got alarmed at that point because they could have broken the glass.”
The Detroit police tried to keep things calm and quiet in the ballot counting area. They closed the doors and tried to cover the windows so people couldn’t see. Outside, that’s when Trump’s team started freaking out and spreading fake conspiracies that something fraudulent was happening inside.
“I felt like, I can’t believe this is happening. I’ve never in my life seen anything like that. It was jarring, and being accosted while trying to work was really distracting,” she explained. “We were still counting, and nothing official had even been put out yet. Why were people already so agitated?”
Clayton noted how grateful she was that there weren’t guns involved because it could have gotten a lot worse. Security was kind enough to keep everyone safe, she said, and were happy to walk the staff to their cars.
“It’s just alarming to see that this is the time we’re living in, that people just get beside themselves trying to stop the democratic process,” Clayton closed. “I’m so proud of this city though. We had record voter turnout. If people want to work so hard to suppress that, that just lets you know how important it is. No one’s vote should ever be taken for granted. Every single vote matters. I made sure of it.”
Trump’s bumbling clown coup is little more than a hilarious disaster — so far
Caveat: As I'm writing this on Thursday morning, I don't know how this election will end. Joe Biden could be declared the winner today — but there remains a chance that Donald Trump can pull this out thanks to traditional Republican methods of vote suppression, rather than his ham-fisted coup attempt.
On Wednesday afternoon, word went out on social media: A group of MAGA yahoos were outside the Philadelphia Convention Center. They were there to offer backdrop to Rudy Giuliani, Eric Trump and other members of Trump's reality-TV Oberkommando. The authoritarian Klown Korps had been flown in to give speeches echoing Trump's demands that the vote-counting happening inside be halted — not for any vaguely legitimate legal reason, but simply because he likes the numbers where they are.
One of America’s youngest ever Congressmen already drawing controversy
At just 25 years of age, Republican Madison Cawthorn will become one of the youngest elected officials in the history of the US Congress, after an acrimonious and controversial campaign.
According to almost definitive results, he won the 11th district of North Carolina on Tuesday with 54.5 percent of the vote against his Democratic rival, 62-year-old retired military officer Moe Davis.
Cawthorn, who has been in a wheelchair since an accident that paralyzed him when he was 18, is expected to become the youngest elected Congressman since William C.C. Claiborne, who was elected at age 22 in 1797, according to CNN.
‘Just don’t let them touch anything’: Vote counting resumes in Pennsylvania alongside observers from Trump campaign
Tallying of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia resumed Thursday after a brief pause, following a Commonwealth Court ruling allowing observers from President Donald Trump's campaign to watch the vote-counting.
Democrats in the state appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court, but at press time the court had not accepted or rejected the appeal, according to New York Times reporter Nick Corasaniti.
Jonathan Lai of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that election officials in the city had paused counting in order to accommodate Trump's team.
Philly elections officials paused their counting of mail ballots Thursday, according to a source familiar with the situation, as they scrambled to accommodate a state court order to allow representatives from President Donald Trump's campaign to more closely observe the process.