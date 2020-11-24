Dick Durbin seeks top Democratic spot on Senate Judiciary Committee
CHICAGO — Illinois senior Sen. Dick Durbin said Monday he’ll seek the position of top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee — a spot that could become the chairmanship following two Georgia contests early next year that will decide party control of the chamber.Durbin, who won a fifth term in the Senate on Nov. 3 and turned 76 on Saturday, made the announcement after the ranking Democrat on the committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, announced she would not seek a return to her role in the next Congress.The 87-year-old Feinstein had come under internal party criticism for not playi…
COVID-19
CDC advisory committee discusses who should get first vaccine doses
A key committee that will advise the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on who should get the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine agreed Monday on initial priorities and an ethical framework. But the hourslong meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) demonstrated just how complicated it will be to get the vaccine into the arms of millions of people.First off, the different vaccines in development have different attributes, such as how they work and can be distributed, and it isn’t yet known which products will be approved first by the Food and Drug Admi... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Former San Francisco cop charged with manslaughter in on-duty 2017 shooting
SAN FRANCISCO — Christopher Samayoa, a former San Francisco police officer who was just weeks on the job when he shot and killed a 42-year-old man during a 2017 chase, is being charged with manslaughter and other felonies in the shooting, prosecutors revealed Monday.San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced the charges at a news conference Monday, marking the first occasion the office has charged an officer in connection with an on-duty fatality, he said. Samayoa has not yet been arrested but Boudin said he expects the former officer to surrender for booking later this week.Samayo... (more…)
2020 Election
Progressives praise early Joe Biden cabinet picks — but worry his team is stacked with ‘corporatists’
Biden sought to ally himself with the likes of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after a contentious primary fight and formed a task force to forge a more progressive platform for his administration. Sanders and Warren are not expected to receive administration appointments, however, both due to concerns that Republican senators would derail their nominations and that Republican governors in their states would then appoint GOP replacements.