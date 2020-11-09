Director of election crimes at DOJ quits after Barr says feds will investigate Trump’s election fraud delusions

Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday said the Department of Justice would investigate Donald Trump’s unfounded accusations of voter fraud — and lost the top prosecutor in charge of such investigations.

“Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate allegations of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified,” The New York Times reports. “Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.”

“Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications … I must regretfully resign from my role as director of the Election Crimes Branch,” Pilger wrote in his resigation letter.