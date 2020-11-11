‘Do not expect him to concede’ the election — Trump aides call his behavior an ’embarrassment’: report

There is growing frustration emanating from inside White House walls as an increasingly cornered president refuses to acknowledge the election result that will oust him from public office on Jan. 20 and name a new successor: President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Allies are describing President Donald J. Trump’s avoidance of the situation as an “embarrassment” that does nothing more than sow “uncertainty and doubt and confusion” over his refusal to participate in a peaceful transfer of power over the next 10 weeks until the inauguration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do not expect him to concede,” one top aide said. More likely, the aide said, “he’ll say something like, ‘We can’t trust the results, but I’m not contesting them.’”

“This is unsustainable,” another aide said.

Multiple people familiar with Trump’s mindset say they believe he will never concede that he lost re-election, even after votes have been certified in battleground states.

Another adviser said that after the legal battles and recounts, the closest the president is likely to get to a concession is, “he’ll acknowledge the results and that we’ll never know how accurate they are.”

“But we’re not there yet,” the adviser said.