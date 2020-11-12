‘DO SOMETHING!!!’ Trump throws all-caps tantrum demanding his foes be put in jail

President Donald Trump on Thursday threw a tantrum on Twitter demanding that his political foes be put in jail.

In an early-morning tweet, Trump accused former FBI Director James Comey and deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe of committing “treason” and instructed the United States Department of Justice to take action.

“What’s going to happen to these guys (McCabe, Comey & the gang of treasonous thugs),” he wrote. “They, and many others, got caught. DO SOMETHING!!!”

