‘DO SOMETHING!!!’ Trump throws all-caps tantrum demanding his foes be put in jail

Published

14 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump (Screen cap)

President Donald Trump on Thursday threw a tantrum on Twitter demanding that his political foes be put in jail.

In an early-morning tweet, Trump accused former FBI Director James Comey and deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe of committing “treason” and instructed the United States Department of Justice to take action.

“What’s going to happen to these guys (McCabe, Comey & the gang of treasonous thugs),” he wrote. “They, and many others, got caught. DO SOMETHING!!!”

2020 Election

‘Joe Biden is the president-elect’: Ohio’s GOP governor admits Trump lost the election on CNN

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is still in denial about having lost the 2020 presidential election -- but Republican officials throughout the country are slowly coming around to acknowledging reality.

During an interview with CNN's John Berman, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked whether he believed that President-elect Joe Biden had prevailed over Trump last week.

"Look, I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the president-elect," he said. "Joe Biden is president-elect."

DeWine acknowledged that Trump and his legal team had every right to challenge the results in a court of law -- but he did not sound optimistic about the president's chances of overturning the results.

Republicans are planning to ramp up Biden investigations as he takes office: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that Senate Republicans intend to continue investigations into President-elect Joe Biden's family after he has taken office.

"In the Senate, where GOP control hinges on two Jan. 5 runoffs in Georgia, Republican lawmakers are plotting ways to expand and intensify their investigations targeting the former Obama administration and President-elect Joe Biden and his son Hunter, with Senate Republicans saying they will use the lame duck period to ramp up their probes," reported Kyle Cheney and Andrew Desiderio.

