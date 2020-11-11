‘Doing Russia and Iran’s work for them’: Ex-Homeland Security official blasts GOP’s election conspiracies

In an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, ex-Homeland Security officer Elizabeth Neumann said she was “disheartened” and “disappointed” and that the GOP’s efforts to rebuke the integrity of the election process was “shameful.”

“I apparently naively again thought that we would get to the other side of the election and the Republican party would start to step away from [Donald] Trump and recognize that there is still a number of people that voted for him that are hard core supporters, but there are a whole host of people who voted for him only because they couldn’t bring themselves to vote for a Democrat,” she said.

Neumann said, “We were supposed to be the party that stood for principles, the party that stood for national security, and the things that they’re doing now are sowing discord, sowing division. They’re doing Russia and Iran’s work for them. We’re going to have half of our country believing that Biden won illegitimately, that this election was stolen from Donald Trump and they could help change that narrative. They can help not all of the hard core supporters, but a sizable portion, would listen to Republican leaders actually saying the truth, which is Donald Trump has lost and it is time for a transition to begin. But instead, they’re still kowtowing to him. I just don’t understand it. I am so disappointed in the leaders in the Republican party.”

Watch the video below.