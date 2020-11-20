Don Trump, Jr. tests positive COVID-19: report

Yet another prominent Republican in the president’s inner circle has caught COVID-19.

Donald Trump, Jr. has contracted coronavirus according to reporting by Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News, who has been the first to report many of the infections in Trump’s orbit.

The president’s son is reportedly quarantining.

Earlier this week @DonaldJTrumpJr

tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantining at a private location, I’m told. He’s following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines, a spokesperson says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020

