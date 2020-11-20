Don Trump Jr. tests positive COVID-19: report
Yet another prominent Republican in the president’s inner circle has caught COVID-19.
Donald Trump, Jr. has contracted coronavirus according to reporting by Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News, who has been the first to report many of the infections in Trump’s orbit.
The president’s son is reportedly quarantining.
Earlier this week @DonaldJTrumpJr
tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantining at a private location, I’m told.
He’s following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines, a spokesperson says.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020
Confirming @JenniferJJacobs, a spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. says he’s positive. “Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following” medical guidelines.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2020