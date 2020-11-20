Quantcast
Don Trump Jr. tests positive COVID-19: report

Published

13 mins ago

on

Donald Trump Jr. (Screen Grab)

Yet another prominent Republican in the president’s inner circle has caught COVID-19.

Donald Trump, Jr. has contracted coronavirus according to reporting by Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News, who has been the first to report many of the infections in Trump’s orbit.

The president’s son is reportedly quarantining.

Earlier this week @DonaldJTrumpJr tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantining at a private location, I’m told.

He’s following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines, a spokesperson says.

2020 Election

Republican Brian Kemp announces he will abide by Georgia law and accept certified results that Trump lost

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Georgia certified it's 2020 general election results on Friday -- and the state's GOP governor announced he will follow state law and accept the results.

“State law now requires the governor’s office to formalize the certification, which paves the way for the Trump campaign to pursue other legal options and a separate legal option if they choose,” Kemp said in a statement, The Washington Post reports.

“As governor, I have a solemn responsibility to follow the law, and that is what I will continue to do," Kemp explained.

2020 Election

Mike Pence motorcade stuck in traffic after making wrong turn outside Atlanta: reports

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence's motorcade went the wrong direction on 285 - east instead of west - on Friday before finding its way back to the correct direction. They then had to ease their way through gridlocked traffic to Dobbins Air Force Base.

Pence was in Georgia to support the two GOP candidates whose races will ultimately decide the fate of the U.S. Senate - Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

"I couldn't be more proud to be standing with two Senators and serving alongside a President who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life," Pence said as he addressed the crowd.

