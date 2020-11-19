Donald Trump Jr. moves to get ‘very involved’ in Georgia runoffs in ‘national audition’ for 2024: report
Donald Trump Jr. is jockeying to take a role in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Sources told Daily Caller correspondent Christian Datoc that the president’s son will campaign for Republican candidates in the state, where top 2024 Republican presidential contenders are also expected to take the spotlight.
“NEW: a source close to @DonaldJTrumpJr tells me he plans to ‘get very involved in the two Georgia runoffs in the coming weeks’ — a number of 2024 GOP hopefuls (Rubio, Haley, even Pence) are already using/scheduling campaign events in the state as a sort of national audition,” Datoc wrote on Twitter.
NEW: a source close to @DonaldJTrumpJr tells me he plans to "get very involved in the two Georgia runoffs in the coming weeks" — a number of 2024 GOP hopefuls (Rubio, Haley, even Pence) are already using/scheduling campaign events in the state as a sort of national audition
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) November 19, 2020
2020 Election
‘Potentially catastrophic’: Dem senator rages as Trump vaccination team says they won’t brief Biden
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Thursday reacted angrily after learning that President Donald Trump's vaccine distribution team is refusing to giving briefings to President-elect Joe Biden.
Writing on Twitter, Murphy said that Trump's continued refusal to let the president-elect receive any kind of briefings was putting America's public health at risk.
"Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team," he wrote. "They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden's team and have no plans to do so. This is potentially catastrophic."
2020 Election
He tried to reach out to Trump supporters to unify the country — it didn’t go well
President-elect Joe Biden is desperately trying to bring America back together after President Donald Trump spent the past five years trying to drive people apart. Biden maintains that there are far more things that unite us than divides us. But anyone who has tried to "unify" with Republicans knows it can be difficult, if not impossible.
New York Times columnist Wajahat Ali tried it. Writing Thursday he described The Quran, which "asks Muslims to respond to disagreements and arguments 'in a better way' and to 'repel evil with good.'"
2020 Election
‘Starting to get embarrassing’: Even some Trump loyalists admit his attempted coup is floundering
President Donald Trump still insists that he's going to win a second term even though he lost the 2020 election handily to President-elect Joe Biden.
However, the Wall Street Journal reports that even some loyalists to the president now see his attempts to overturn the 2020 election as doomed to fail.
"There was this period of hope that there’s fraud," one Trump campaign aide explained to WSJ. "And then it was, ‘Is there really enough fraud?’ It’s starting to get a little embarrassing."