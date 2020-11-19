Donald Trump Jr. moves to get ‘very involved’ in Georgia runoffs in ‘national audition’ for 2024: report

Donald Trump Jr. is jockeying to take a role in Georgia’s Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Sources told Daily Caller correspondent Christian Datoc that the president’s son will campaign for Republican candidates in the state, where top 2024 Republican presidential contenders are also expected to take the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NEW: a source close to @DonaldJTrumpJr tells me he plans to ‘get very involved in the two Georgia runoffs in the coming weeks’ — a number of 2024 GOP hopefuls (Rubio, Haley, even Pence) are already using/scheduling campaign events in the state as a sort of national audition,” Datoc wrote on Twitter.