Donald Trump slammed by his biographer: He is so incompetent that he cannot even succeed at being a loser

Speaking on CNN this Friday, Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio said that Donald Trump’s “buffoonery” in regards to his allegations of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election is consistent with who his is and who he’s always been.”

“He is profoundly an incompetent person — a loser, if you might say,” D’Antonio said. “He’s so incompetent, he can’t even succeed at being a loser.”

“This is the creature he has always been,” he later added.

When asked if he thinks Trump will skip Joe Biden’s inauguration, D’Antonio said it’s very possible.

“The answer to that will be determined by what he thinks will profit him the most,” he said. “By ‘profit,’ I mean literal profit … but also what he imagines will profit him going forward.”

Watch the video below: