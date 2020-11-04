Quantcast
Donald Trump wins key swing state of Florida — capturing 29 Electoral Votes

Published

2 mins ago

on

Joe Biden and Donald Trump (AFP)

President Donald Trump has won the swing state of Florida. NBC News and Fox News are projecting that the Democrat has succeeded in carrying the battleground state.

The voters of Florida have picked the candidate who went on to become president in every election since 1964, except for the three-way 1992 race between George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Ross Perot.

In 2000, the state received national attention with the protracted recount, which was eventually decided by the Supreme Court in the Bush v. Gore decision.

Florida saw another tight election result in 2016 when Donald Trump bested Hillary Clinton by 112,911 votes out of more than nine million ballots cast.

In 2020, both candidates vigorously contested the Sunshine State, with the Trump campaign holding large boat parades while the Joe Biden campaign sought to campaign while following COVID-19 guidance from medical professionals.

Trump will receive 29 Electoral Votes for carrying Florida, with 270 needed to win.

2020 Election

Trump wins Ohio — Buckeye State awards 18 Electoral Votes to the GOP ticket

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has won Ohio's 18 Electoral Votes, according to projections by NBC News and Fox News.

The Buckeye State has long been considered a bellwether state, having picked the winning presidential candidate in every single race since 1964.

In 2016, Trump won Ohio's 18 Electoral Votes by over eight percentage points. Trump's victory in 2016 was the widest margin the state has seen since George H.W. Bush's 1988 presidential campaign.

NBC News projects Donald Trump wins Ohio.

— Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 4, 2020

2020 Election

Trump campaign freaks out after Fox News declares Biden win in Arizona

Published

55 mins ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller lashed out after Fox News projected that former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have carried the once reliably-red state of Arizona.

On Tuesday evening, Fox News reported the Biden-Harris ticket had beaten Trump, who won the state by over three percentage points in 2016.

"WAY too soon to be calling Arizona...way too soon," Miller complained. "We believe over 2/3 of those outstanding Election Day voters are going to be for Trump."

"Can’t believe Fox was so anxious to pull the trigger here after taking so long to call Florida," he added. "Wow."

