‘Don’t listen to the lies’: Conservative elections expert shows why Trump really did lose
President Donald Trump is still trying to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election — but one conservative elections expert is begging his fellow Republicans to not believe the president’s lies.
Writing on Twitter, Decision Desk HQ analyst Jeffrey Blehar explains that absolutely nothing in the data he has analyzed shows any kind of mass voter fraud in the elections results.
Rather, he finds a clear and consistent pattern: President-elect Joe Biden performed significantly better among college-educated whites and marginally better among non-college white voters than Hillary Clinton did four years ago.
He then shows how Trump’s surprising improvement among some minority voters, particularly Latinos, helped the president hold onto key states such as Florida and Texas, even as he lost whiter states such as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
“My point: speaking as a very partisan Republican, red in tooth and claw, I beseech you: don’t listen to lies that Trump and pols he has held hostage are either telling or insinuating to you about this being a fraudulent [election],” he wrote. “It’s legit. Don’t burn the house down, vote in 2022.”
2020 Election
Trump probably ‘can’t steal the election’ — but here’s why you should be ‘alarmed’ anyway: conservative
Although President-elect Joe Biden has won a decisive victory in the United States' 2020 presidential election and defeated President Donald Trump by at least 4.2 million votes — flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and other key battleground states that Trump won in 2016 — many Democrats are nervous. Trump is refusing to concede defeat and is vowing to fight the election results in court. Never Trump conservative William Kristol addresses their fears in an article published in The Bulwark on November 9, writing that although Trump's legal arguments and voter fraud claims are bogus, his opponents should keep a close eye on him and be "alarmed" anyway.
Anti-democracy ‘Stop the Steal’ activists plan DC ‘March for Trump’ to ‘urge’ him to not concede
The people behind the fake "stop the steal" movement are planning another way to unite far right extremists: a "March for Trump" in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.
"Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and nullify Republican votes," the March's Eventbrite listing falsely claims. "It’s up to the American people to stop it."
A reporter from the right wing Daily Caller admits the Trump campaign is pushing the event:
Just got this in a text from a Trump campaign official. A March for Trump on November 14 at 12pm ET: pic.twitter.com/zRRyo5olbV