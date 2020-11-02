Quantcast
Connect with us

Dr. Birx issues election eve warning — and directly contradicts Trump’s closing message: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump looks on as White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx delivers remarks during a coronavirus update briefing

The coronavirus pandemic remained a top topic in the 2020 presidential campaign after The Washington Post reported on a damning report issued by Dr. Deborah Birx.

“A top White House coronavirus adviser sounded alarms Monday about a new and deadly phase in the health crisis, pleading with top administration officials for “much more aggressive action,” even as President Trump continues to assure rallygoers the nation is “rounding the turn” on the pandemic,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Birx’s internal report, shared with top White House and agency officials, contradicts Trump on numerous points: While the president holds large campaign events with hundreds of attendees, most without masks, she explicitly warns against them. While the president blames rising cases on more testing, she says testing is ‘flat or declining’ in many areas where cases are rising. And while Trump says the country is ’rounding the turn,’ Birx notes the country is entering its most dangerous period yet and will see more than 100,000 new cases a day this week,” the newspaper noted.

The report was issued the same day Trump supporters chanted “Fire Tony Fauci” at a campaign rally.

“We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic … leading to increasing mortality,” Birx wrote in the November 2nd report. “This is not about lockdowns — It hasn’t been about lockdowns since March or April. It’s about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented.”

“Cases are rapidly rising in nearly 30 percent of all USA counties, the highest number of county hotspots we have seen with this pandemic,” Birx noted. “Half of the United States is in the red or orange zone for cases despite flat or declining testing.”

“consistent messaging about uniform use of masks, physical distancing and hand washing with profound limitation on indoor gatherings especially with family and friends,” Birx noted.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign predicts winning battleground states by millions of votes — and winning re-election: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

The Trump campaign’s director of battleground strategy is predicting a big win for the president in the 2020 presidential election.

Nick Trainer made the predictions during a call with reporters, the DC Examiner reported Monday.

Trainer predicted Trump would win Ohio, Michigan and North Carolina by over 400,000 votes in each state, win Pennsylvania by over 1 million votes, win Florida by 500,000 votes, win Arizona by 150,000 votes, win Wisconsin by 100,000 votes, and win Nevada by 50,000.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump argues coronavirus didn’t impact him: ‘I’m very young and in perfect physical shape’

Published

42 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

As coronavirus cases surge for the fourth straight week and the number of deaths reaches 230,000 in the United States, President Donald J. Trump touted, "I like to say it had no impact on me ... I'm very young and in perfect physical shape."

The United States performed 8.5 million COVID-19 tests last week, of which 6.8% came back positive for the new virus, compared with 6.3% the prior week. The data is derived from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Republican staffer caught on tape attacking a woman’s car — but has not yet been arrested: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

In 2017, Republican Greg Gianforte bodyslammed a reporter on the eve of a special election in Montana.

Gianforte lied to investigators, but Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin refused to arrest Gianforte for obstruction of justice or malicious intimidate, allowing him to instead plead guilty to a misdemeanor. Gootkin had previously donated to Gianforte, but refused to recuse himself from the case.

https://twitter.com/reidepstein/status/867569873727221760

Now Gianforte is in another scandal as people wonder if violence by a Republican is once again be excused by the powers that be in Bozeman.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE