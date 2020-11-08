Dr. Jill Biden to become the only first first lady in history to work outside the White House: report
Dr. Jill Biden, a full-time English professor at Northern Virginia Community College, will become the first presidential spouse to commute from her job at the White House to another full-time day job where she has taught for 10 years.
“If we get to the White House, I’m gonna continue to teach,” Dr. Biden said this past August on CBS Sunday Morning. “It’s important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions, and lift up the profession.”
President-elect Joe Biden’s acceptance speech alluded to his wife’s dedication to education. “For America’s educators, this is a great day: You’re going to have one of your own in the White House,” he said.
A spokesperson for the future first lady, Michael LaRosa, confirmed the news on Sunday.
“Dr. Biden is focused on building her team and developing her priorities focused on education, military families and veterans, and cancer,” Mr. LaRosa said.
