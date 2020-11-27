Quantcast
Connect with us

Election-doubting Newsmax host rants about not being a ‘psychopath’ before segment on Thanksgiving leftovers

Published

17 mins ago

on

During a segment on Newsmax this Friday, anchor Rob Schmitt lamented that people, such as himself, who question the 2020 election results are labeled as “psychopaths” and “conspiracy theory maniacs” for even daring to bring up the subject.

“Don’t let the Democrats and the media paint you as crazy for simply being curious about this election,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t know what happened,” he continued. “I’m not saying anything bad did happen, but the situation is extremely weird. And if the situation was reversed, and if Donald Trump won, all of these anomalies that we are talking about right now, with all the allegations and all the poll watchers, the Democrats would be running around with their hair on fire.”

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Election-doubting Newsmax host rants about not being a ‘psychopath’ before segment on Thanksgiving leftovers

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

During a segment on Newsmax this Friday, anchor Rob Schmitt lamented that people, such as himself, who question the 2020 election results are labeled as "psychopaths" and "conspiracy theory maniacs" for even daring to bring up the subject.

"Don't let the Democrats and the media paint you as crazy for simply being curious about this election," he said.

"We don't know what happened," he continued. "I'm not saying anything bad did happen, but the situation is extremely weird. And if the situation was reversed, and if Donald Trump won, all of these anomalies that we are talking about right now, with all the allegations and all the poll watchers, the Democrats would be running around with their hair on fire."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Senate GOP blasted for delivering a ‘cruel slap in the face’ to federal workers ‘who have risked their lives’ during the pandemic

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

With the government set to shut down in just two weeks without action from Congress, Senate Republicans are advocating an across-the-board pay freeze for civilian federal workers in 2021 as part of their plan to fund agencies amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis.

Employee organizations and Democratic lawmakers reacted with outrage after Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee quietly unveiled their pay-freeze proposal earlier this month, with the largest union of federal workers calling the plan a "cruel slap in the face to those who have risked their lives to maintain government services for all Americans during the worst health crisis in our lifetimes."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump busted for lying about Biden’s Thanksgiving Day address

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump insisted Joe Biden couldn't have won the election because only 1,000 people watched his Thanksgiving Day address, which was an easily demonstrable lie.

The president cited a report by One America News that claimed Biden got only hundreds of views, although Biden's joint address, "Thankful," with his wife drew 5.1 million views on Twitter, their message to frontline workers drew 1.5 million views and his Thanksgiving address drew more than 1 million views.

A quick search on YouTube reveals the president-elect's address received 87,000 views on his channel alone and similar viewership numbers across other sites that posted his speech, and "Thankful" drew 81,000 views on his channel.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE