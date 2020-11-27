Election-doubting Newsmax host rants about not being a ‘psychopath’ before segment on Thanksgiving leftovers

During a segment on Newsmax this Friday, anchor Rob Schmitt lamented that people, such as himself, who question the 2020 election results are labeled as “psychopaths” and “conspiracy theory maniacs” for even daring to bring up the subject.

“Don’t let the Democrats and the media paint you as crazy for simply being curious about this election,” he said.

“We don’t know what happened,” he continued. “I’m not saying anything bad did happen, but the situation is extremely weird. And if the situation was reversed, and if Donald Trump won, all of these anomalies that we are talking about right now, with all the allegations and all the poll watchers, the Democrats would be running around with their hair on fire.”

Watch the video below: