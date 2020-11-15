Election fraud convict leads MAGA rally in baseless new allegations to keep Trump in the White House
Blogger and GOP activist Brandon Hall was a speaker at the Michigan Capitol Saturday during the “Million MAGA March,” a pro-Trump event that attracted thousands. Hall, who is running for Michigan Republican Party chair, announced his support for President Donald J. Trump’s election fraud rhetoric.
“We’re not going to give over our electoral votes to Joe Biden without a fight,” Hall said, as reported by the Lansing State Journal.
The Million MAGA March was a part of the “Stop the Steal” GOP effort to win back the White House for an increasingly unpopular and polarizing president. Biden won the state of Michigan by approximately 150,000 votes, which equates to roughly 14 times what Trump’s 2016 win was in the state. Even so, the GOP-controlled Legislature has convened a special bicameral committee to look into voter irregularities.
Hall didn’t mention the fact that has firsthand experience with election fraud stemming back to 2013 when he was charged with 10 counts of election law forgery, a felony. In December 2016, Hall was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 18 months probation for election fraud, the Grand Haven Tribune, FOX-17 and MLive reported.
This year alone, Hall has been involved in various efforts blasting Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to stop the spread of COVID-19, including helping to organize a rally in April outside of her home. An extremist right-wing plot was uncovered last month to kidnap and kill her in a show-trial over her COVID-19 orders. On Saturday, Hall led the crowd in a “lock her up” chant about Whitmer, something reminiscent of a Trump rally cry.
