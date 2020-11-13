Election official appointed by Trump says his ‘conspiracy theories’ are ‘insulting’ and ‘laughable’

A senior federal election security official who was appointed by President Donald Trump and unanimously confirmed by the Senate is blasting Trump’s “voter fraud” election claims, calling them “conspiracy theories,” CNN reported Friday.

“These conspiracy theories that are flying around have consequences,” said Ben Hovland, who runs the Election Assistance Commission. The Election Assistance Commission tests and certifies voting machines.

“At a minimum, it’s insulting to the professionals that run our elections and hopefully that’s the worst that comes of it,” Hovland told MIT Technology Review. “Our people, they’re doing their jobs but they don’t feel safe doing it. That is a tragedy. That is awful. These are public servants. This isn’t a job you do for glory or to get rich.”

In another blow to the Trump campaign’s legal woes this election cycle, the Department of Homeland Security along with a group of national, state and private election officials said in a joint statement Thursday that there is no evidence of any voting system being compromised in the 2020 election despite Trump’s deluge of election fraud conspiracies. The groups called the election “the most secure in American history.”

“I just wish that if claims like that were going to be made, they would actually be backed up with something credible. I think those types of statements matter. They cause Americans to lose confidence in the process,” Hovland said. “We see bold statements on Twitter or at the podium and we see hearsay and we see laughable evidence presented to courts. There’s just not a correlation between those.”

Wow. Ben Hovland was appointed by Trump to run the Election Assistance Commission. He calls Trump's claims about the election laughable, baffling and insulting. https://t.co/AicbOp1QLQ — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) November 13, 2020