Election official appointed by Trump says his ‘conspiracy theories’ are ‘insulting’ and ‘laughable’
A senior federal election security official who was appointed by President Donald Trump and unanimously confirmed by the Senate is blasting Trump’s “voter fraud” election claims, calling them “conspiracy theories,” CNN reported Friday.
“These conspiracy theories that are flying around have consequences,” said Ben Hovland, who runs the Election Assistance Commission. The Election Assistance Commission tests and certifies voting machines.
“At a minimum, it’s insulting to the professionals that run our elections and hopefully that’s the worst that comes of it,” Hovland told MIT Technology Review. “Our people, they’re doing their jobs but they don’t feel safe doing it. That is a tragedy. That is awful. These are public servants. This isn’t a job you do for glory or to get rich.”
In another blow to the Trump campaign’s legal woes this election cycle, the Department of Homeland Security along with a group of national, state and private election officials said in a joint statement Thursday that there is no evidence of any voting system being compromised in the 2020 election despite Trump’s deluge of election fraud conspiracies. The groups called the election “the most secure in American history.”
“I just wish that if claims like that were going to be made, they would actually be backed up with something credible. I think those types of statements matter. They cause Americans to lose confidence in the process,” Hovland said. “We see bold statements on Twitter or at the podium and we see hearsay and we see laughable evidence presented to courts. There’s just not a correlation between those.”
Wow. Ben Hovland was appointed by Trump to run the Election Assistance Commission. He calls Trump's claims about the election laughable, baffling and insulting. https://t.co/AicbOp1QLQ
— Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) November 13, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
The far right is cracking up as their violent fantasies of Trump’s fascist takeover evaporate before their eyes
The far right had a dream: That one day, people who had been exiled to the unacceptable margins of American political life could play the role of Donald Trump's brownshirts.
This article was originally published at Salon
In the weeks leading up to the election, excitement was rising among those Americans who convinced themselves that Trump would be the glorious leader in a national purge of their perceived enemies. QAnon fans buzzed with excitement that "the storm" — their term for their belief that the entire Democratic establishment, as well as many popular celebrities, would be rounded up into prison camps — was coming soon. The Proud Boys, a neofascist group that claim to defend "Western civilization," were also riled up after Trump told them to "stand by" during a presidential debate in September. The menagerie of white supremacists and militia groups were stepping up recruitment efforts, stoked about what they believed would soon be the eruption of a new civil war.
2020 Election
Clock ticking, Trump looks set to hasten Afghanistan pullout
With little more than two months left in office, President Donald Trump appears to be pushing ahead with plans to pull out of Afghanistan as he stacks the Pentagon with loyalists.
Trump, who refuses to acknowledge defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, in his campaign declared that he was winding down "endless wars" and his new picks are enthusiastic supporters of his position.
Biden broadly shares Trump's desire to end America's longest war, if not the same political calendar. But the timeline has caused alarm in some quarters, especially as there is little sign of progress in talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents.